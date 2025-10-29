Bloody blows, big stakes for Stephen Graham's Sugar Goodson in 'A Thousand Blows' Season 2 trailer

The Steven Knight-created hit crime drama sets up an intriguing Season 2 with the latest clip

It's high stakes and bloody biffs. 'A Thousand Blows' Season 2 trailer promises a gritty and stern test for Stephen Graham's Sugar Goodson. The Steven Knight-created hit crime drama sets up an intriguing Season 2 in the latest clip. Set in 1880s London, 'A Thousand Blows' follows an all-women crime syndicate tangled in conflict with bare-knuckle boxing, considered illegal during the time.

In Hulu's latest teaser, the kingpin of East End's bare-knuckle boxing appears to be forming a force by assembling friends and past enemies, and attempting to unite them to quash an imminent threat. At the other end, Mary Carr and Hezekiah Moscow are shown to have their own plans.

Earlier, Knight teased Season 2's storyline for fans. Per Collider, 'The characters have earned a certain place in their own worlds by doing what they’ve done," he said. "They’ve made a lot of mistakes, but they’ve gotten there. In Season 2, the stakes are much higher. It’s the same characters on a continuation of the journey, but now the journey has so much more jeopardy in it. If anything, the engine of it and the energy of it cranks up quite a lot. I can’t tell you where it goes, but it goes to some great places."

The cast for season 2 includes Stephen Graham, James Nelson-Joyce, Malachi Kirby, and Erin Doherty. Also in the mix are Hannah Walters, Nadia Albina, Darci Shaw, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Morgan Hilaire, Jason Tobin, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Gary Lewis, Aliyah Odoffin, and Robert Glenister. Ned Dennehy and Catherine McCormack are the new additions for the latest installment.

The official synopsis reads, "Inspired by the true-life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. One year later, Hezekiah's a shadow of the man he once was, whilst Sugar Goodson is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death. Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond, to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown. As always, Mary has a plan, one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it's riskier than ever."

Graham and Walters also serve as the executive producers alongside Damian Keogh, Kate Lewis, Tom Miller, Sam Myer, and Jonny Richards.

'A Thousand Blows' Season 2 premieres January 9, 2026, on Hulu.