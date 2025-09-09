Cillian Murphy’s ‘Peaky Blinders' film locks release window — but one fan-favorite character is missing

Netflix has confirmed that Tommy Shelby will ride again, this time on the big stage with ‘The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film’

The razor-sharp cap is returning! After years of speculation, Netflix has finally confirmed that Tommy Shelby will ride again, this time on the big stage. ‘The Immortal Man: A Peaky Blinders Film’ is officially in the pipeline, set to premiere in 2026. And it will mark Cillian Murphy’s long-anticipated return to his role as one of television’s most magnetic antiheroes. While filming for the movie wrapped up in December 2024, Netflix has not pinned down an exact release date yet. Notably, it has been four years since ‘Peaky Blinders’ concluded with its sixth season, leaving fans both satisfied and hungry for more.

Now, the Shelby story will continue in feature-length form, promising not just nostalgia but an entirely new chapter as Tommy confronts the chaos of World War II. For a character who has always thrived in times of disorder, the setting feels like a natural extension of his myth. The film is directed by Tom Harper, who returns to the franchise after helming episodes of the original series. It is penned by Steven Knight, the writer who built the Shelby empire from scratch. Together, they aim to craft a story that respects the legacy of the show while breaking into new cinematic territory. The cast list suggests that this will be a star-studded expansion of the ‘Peaky Blinders’ universe.

Alongside Murphy, audiences will see performances from Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, Ned Dennehy, Sophie Rundle, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stephen Graham. One notable absence, however, is Sam Claflin. His portrayal of Oswald Mosley, the British fascist leader whose clashes with Tommy shaped the show’s later seasons, was widely considered one of its most electrifying rivalries. Claflin has confirmed he will not return. For Murphy, the decision to return was not casual. Speaking with The Observer, the actor reflected on the weight of stepping back into Shelby’s shoes after such a long break.

He said, “I did work out that I’ve been playing the character for a quarter of my life, which is kind of mad. Because we got a really good script, and I have a sense of duty to the fans because, in many ways, they made the show the success that it is. It’s a proper bookend to the whole 36 hours of television.” His comments strongly suggest that ‘The Immortal Man’ will not just be another installment but the final word on Tommy Shelby’s legacy. While ‘Peaky Blinders’ remains his most recognizable role, Murphy’s career has soared beyond Birmingham’s smoky streets. His collaboration with Christopher Nolan reached a peak with 2023’s ‘Oppenheimer.’ The film not only brought Murphy his first Academy Award but also earned Nolan the Oscar for Best Director.

Their partnership began with ‘Batman Begins’ and stretched across six films. Yet, Nolan’s upcoming project, an adaptation of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey,’ will proceed without Murphy. Asked about the absence during an interview at Variety's Toronto Film Festival studio, where he was promoting his latest project ‘Steve,’ Murphy took it in stride. “Is there a trailer? I have ROMO: ‘Relief of missing out,’” he quipped. “No, I can’t wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle ‘The Odyssey,’ it’s going to be Christopher Nolan. I am so excited to see it. He is one in a million. He’s been a huge part of my life as an actor. I can’t wait to see what he does with it.”