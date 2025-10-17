Will there be ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 3? Here's what we know about the future of Netflix's hit rom-com

Created by Erin Foster, 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 is all set to hit Netflix screens on Thursday, October 23

Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' is one magical series that beautifully portrays a realistic love story with a dash of humor. With relatable characters and swoon-worthy chemistry between Noah Roklov (Adam Brody) and Joanne Williams (Kristen Bell), Season 1 grabbed major headlines. As season 2 is slated to release on Thursday, October 23, the cast of the show grabbed major headlines on its premiere. However, many fans are also left wondering if there will be a Season 3 of the romantic comedy series.

(L to R) A still of Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, and Leighton Meester from 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @nobodywantsthisofficial)

Notably, Netflix has not yet announced whether 'Nobody Wants This' will get a third season. However, given the popularity of the show and the enjoyable characters, it could be possible that the show will have a Season 3. However, it also depends on the reception that Season 2 will get. In Season 2 of the show, the story picks up with Joanne, an agnostic podcast host, and Noah, an unconventional and attractive rabbi, after their undeniable chemistry shocked everyone around them, including Joanne's sister Morgan Williams (Justine Lupe) and Noah's siblings Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Esther Roklov (Jackie Tohn).

The couple is now fully committed to building a life together, merging not just their personal worlds but also their families. However, their differences, like religious, cultural, and personal ones, remain, creating tension and challenges. This season focuses less on the thrill of falling in love and more on the struggle of maintaining that love, proving that staying together can be just as complicated and rewarding as falling in love. It's a heartfelt exploration of compromise, family dynamics, and the realities of navigating a relationship when two very different worlds collide, as per Parade.

Talking about the 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2 premiere, Leighton Meester and Brody made a stylish appearance on Thursday, October 16. Meester looked stunning in a bold, ombre Chopard Couture gown, and Brody in a chic tweed jacket and burnt-orange sweater ensemble. The couple also posed with co-stars, including Bell and Timothy Simons.

It's worth noting that Meester, joining 'Nobody Wants This' for Season 2, teased that her character would "stir up some drama" as Abby, the middle school nemesis of Bell's Joanne. She told PEOPLE, "Obviously, I am a huge fan of the show for many reasons, but I've been so lucky to get to know everybody involved, ... [and they've all] been so kind and welcoming. I was really taken by everybody's kindness and their talent, and how that whole show came together."