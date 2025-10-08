‘Gossip Girl’ star teases ‘drama’ in ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2, and it spells trouble for Noah and Joanne

Leighton Meester’s new character might just be the wild card that turns everything upside down.

Netflix’s fan-favorite romantic comedy ‘Nobody Wants This’ is officially returning for a second season, and it’s adding a major dose of star power. Leighton Meester, best known for her role as Blair Waldorf on ‘Gossip Girl,’ is set to guest star in the series. She’s joining her husband, Adam Brody, who leads the show alongside Kristen Bell. Created by Erin Foster, the series became one of 2024’s surprise streaming sensations. The story centers on Noah (Brody), a handsome and unexpectedly progressive rabbi, and Joanne (Bell), a confident, quick-witted podcaster who has sworn off love until she crosses paths with him.

What began as an unlikely fling quickly turned into an emotional roller coaster; one that had audiences invested in their messy, charming relationship by the end of Season 1. But Season 2 promises even higher stakes and messier emotions. And that’s largely thanks to Meester’s new character, Abby, who, according to the actress, is about to stir things up in a big way. Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, Meester offered a teasing glimpse of what fans can expect from her appearance: “I don't know what I can tell you, but I do inevitably stir up some drama there. Obviously, I am a huge fan of the show for many reasons, but I've been so lucky to get to know everybody involved, ... [and they've all] been so kind and welcoming.”

For Meester, stepping into this world felt both familiar and fresh. Not only does she get to share the screen with her husband, but she also reunites with Bell, who famously narrated ‘Gossip Girl,’ the series that launched Meester to fame. That subtle crossover has fans buzzing, with many excited to see the two actresses finally interact on-screen rather than from behind the scenes. In ‘Nobody Wants This,’ Meester’s Abby is described as Joanne’s former middle-school nemesis, who resurfaces in her adult life at the worst possible time.

Her arrival threatens to upend the delicate balance Joanne and Noah have been trying to build together. From what Meester hinted, Abby’s presence will introduce tension and plenty of comedic awkwardness, all hallmarks of the series’ tone. The new season also brings several other high-profile additions to the cast. They include Seth Rogen, who recently took home an Emmy Award, and rising star Miles Fowler, as per Times Now.

Netflix’s official logline for Season 2 hints that Joanne and Noah’s honeymoon phase is officially over. The couple is now “fully committed to merging their lives — and their loved ones — together,” but their opposing personalities and life philosophies begin to clash in unexpected ways. The show will explore the challenges of maintaining love once the thrill of new romance fades, when real-life differences, insecurities, and external pressures start creeping in. Moreover, Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 23.