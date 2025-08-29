No plans this Labor Day? ‘American Idol’ winner announces free concert — here’s how you can watch it live

'American Idol' Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks is bringing a massive Labour Day concert close to your homes

'American Idol' Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks believes in giving back to his fans who have supported him through thick and thin over the years. On August 10, 2025, Hicks, who is originally from Birmingham, Alabama, took to his Instagram page and shared with his fans that he will be performing a free concert on Labor Day weekend at the Landing at Parker Creek off Lake Martin. Hicks simply captioned the Instagram post, "Lake Martin! See y’all August 31 for a special set." For those wondering, let us share with you that Hicks' free concert will take place later this month on August 31, 2025, at 6 pm.

Shortly afterward, several fans bombarded the comments section of Hicks' Instagram post with exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "We are staying in the Tiny house next door to The Landing. We picked a great weekend 🙌 🔥." Followed by a second user who penned, "Taylor, have a great time performing. You are one of the greatest artists ever, and I love your music." Another netizen remarked, "Ooh, yes!! See you soon."

While having a conversation with WSFA, Hicks candidly spoke about his childhood and revealed what the fans can expect from his upcoming free concert. “I grew up on Lake Martin, I love it. [Expect] a really great live show, I call it the roadhouse ramble. I spent a lot of years in all kinds of different roadhouses, and I’ve got a really great set of music. The sun will be setting, and the weather is going to be great," Hicks told the media outlet.

Hicks shot to fame after winning the fifth season of 'American Idol' in 2006. Later in the interview, Hicks mentioned that before his successful stint on the ABC singing competition, he performed in the local circuit. Then, Hicks further elaborated, “I look at it as a 12-year overnight success story. I spent a lot of years traveling, playing a lot of shows at the Flora-Bama, a lot of shows out on the coast, and places around Lake Martin.”

Since his appearance on 'American Idol,' Hicks has been focused on building his music career. Hicks dropped his self-titled debut album in 2006, and it debuted at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 charts. Hicks' second album, 'The Distance,' saw the light of day in 2009. Then, Hicks released a single named 'Porch Swing' in February 2023. That same year, Hicks made his Grand Ole Debut, hitting another milestone in his career.

During an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Hicks stated that he would love to return to 'American Idol' as a judge in the future. At that time, Hicks shared, "I know that idea has been kicked around quite a bit about some of the names that were a part of the show that could possibly be judges. Yeah. I would be very interested in that, and I do believe if there was a judge who was a former contestant, then that person should be one of the winners of American Idol as well."