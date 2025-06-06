They didn't win 'American Idol' — but these 5 runner-ups prove you don't need a trophy to become a star

From Jennifer Hudson to Adam Lambert, these runner-ups turned their losses into launchpad

‘American Idol’ has the potential to change people’s lives, and there are many living examples. The global platform allows each contestant to connect with the audience, which is what matters the most in the end, even more than winning. In the history of ‘American Idol,’ there are many runner-ups who became more successful than the winners. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we? The third seasons of the show featured none other than Jennifer Hudson. But she wasn’t the one to lift the champion’s trophy, it was Fantasia Barrino. Although the latter has a ton of achievements and remains an integral part of ‘American Idol, Hudson certainly surpassed her in terms of fame.

Hudson is the youngest EGOT winner with a successful music and acting career and her own daytime talk show. Next up are Katharine McPhee and Chris Daughtry who were placed 2nd and 4th in the 5th season of ‘American Idol’ where Taylor Hicks won the title. McPhee changed her course from singing to acting and has been part of a few films and television shows. But most notably, on stage as Jenna Hunterson in Waitress. As for Daughtry, he became one of the most successful recording artists from the season and even opened his own company.

‘American Idol’ season 7 featured two Davids! While David Cook won the title, David Archuleta came second. However, the latter ended up gaining more fame after the show’s conclusion. Archuleta, who was 16 at the time, gained a little more success than Cook through his reach among fellow teens. One of the most beloved runner-ups was Adam Lambert in season 8. Although Kris Allen lifted the champion’s trophy, it was Lambert whose music career flourished after the show.

The latter has secured gold status for one of his albums. He has since released several songs and albums, some of which have even reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Lambert has even toured with rock band Queen as their lead singer, which is a great feat. ‘American Idol’ is not just about winning a singing competition, but also about gaining a platform and an audience that sticks around. The show recently concluded its 23rd season, crowning Jamal Roberts as the winner. The show’s already renewed for season 24, which is expected to premiere sometime next year. Roberts won for his powerful voice that carried enough emotions to touch the listeners' hearts.

On June 1, the 'American Idol' champion appeared on ‘The Love You Moore Show’ and revealed that he pulls from his painful past experiences while singing. Roberts revealed that his biological mother left him and his older brother when they were young and gave complete custody to their father. Throughout his life, he kept questioning and analyzing his mother’s decision, but couldn’t make sense of it. The singer felt the absence of a mother throughout his life, which was a painful experience. “I pulled from abandonment. That was that — I was abandoned. I felt like I was abandoned,” he said.