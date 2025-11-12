'The Simpsons' sets date for its historic 800th episode — and it's a double celebration for fans

Springfield hits another milestone as TV's longest-running animated series prepares for its 800th episode and the Season 37 finale on the same night

After more than three decades on the air, 'The Simpsons' is gearing up for one of the biggest achievements in television history. The iconic animated sitcom, which first premiered in 1989, is officially set to air its 800th episode on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 8 pm ET on Fox. According to ScreenRant, the episode will be immediately followed by the Season 37 finale at 8:30 pm, making it a two-part celebration. But for longtime fans, there's no need to worry because this won't be the end of Springfield's favorite family just yet.

Back in April, Fox announced a multi-season renewal for 'The Simpsons', ensuring the show will continue through Season 40, which extends its run at least until the 2028–2029 TV season. That means Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie aren't leaving our screens anytime soon. The landmark episode cements 'The Simpsons' as the longest-running scripted series in American television history (animated or otherwise). It's a record that continues to grow each year. Over its 37 seasons, the show has not only defined modern satire but also become a pop culture touchstone for its uncanny ability to "predict the future."

From smartwatches to political shifts and viral moments, 'The Simpsons' sharp, absurd humor has often echoed real-life events years before they occurred. The main cast will once again include Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart and Maggie, and Yeardley Smith as Lisa. The voice lineup has been the heartbeat of the series since its debut. Also, the milestone comes during a strong era for Fox's animated programming block, which continues to dominate Sunday nights. Following 'The Simpsons' 800th episode and season finale, 'Family Guy' will premiere its 24th season at 9:30 pm, as reported by Deadline.

It'll mark its own achievement with the show's 450th episode. Meanwhile, a week later on February 22, another Seth MacFarlane creation, 'American Dad!', returns to Fox after years on TBS. The series will debut its 20th season at 9 pm, officially joining the same lineup as 'The Simpsons' and 'Family Guy' once again. As 'The Simpsons' approaches 40 seasons, its influence remains unmatched. Beyond its record-breaking episode count, the show has spawned countless memes, catchphrases, and academic studies, and inspired generations of writers and animators.

Its absurd comedy, satire, and surprisingly emotional storytelling have allowed it to stay relevant long after most sitcoms fade from memory. Fans can currently stream all 36 previous seasons of 'The Simpsons' on Disney+, while the episodes of season 37, including those leading up to the 800th milestone, are available on Hulu. With 'The Simpsons' now heading toward yet another record-breaking year, it's clear that Springfield's favorite family has no plans to slow down. And as Homer might say, "Woo-hoo!" seems like the only fitting response.