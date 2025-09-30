After nearly 20 years, ‘The Simpsons’ movie sequel is finally happening and we have a release date

Homer’s back, and he’s bringing donuts. ‘The Simpsons’ Movie 2 has finally been confirmed, with a theatrical release set for summer 2027

Springfield is heading back to the big screen. Almost two decades after ‘The Simpsons’ movie became a global box office hit, 20th Century Studios has officially confirmed that a long-awaited sequel is in the works. The studio revealed on Monday, September 29, that ‘The Simpsons’ Movie 2 will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027, as reported by The Guardian. This marks the family’s return to cinemas for the first time since 2007.

The announcement was made with a sly nod to Homer Simpson’s biggest weakness: donuts. A teaser poster shared across the franchise’s official social media channels shows a hand reaching for a pink-frosted donut, accompanied by the tagline: “Homer’s coming back for seconds.” The cheeky artwork reignited fans’ excitement that had been simmering since Maggie whispered “sequel?” during the end credits of the original film.

Created by Matt Groening in 1989, ‘The Simpsons’ has long been a cultural touchstone, chronicling the antics of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and baby Maggie in their offbeat hometown of Springfield. The show is already in its 37th season and has been renewed through season 40. The first movie, released in July 2007, proved that the Simpsons could make the leap from television to cinema with ease. The story followed Homer’s disastrous mishap that polluted Springfield’s water supply, leading the Environmental Protection Agency to trap the town under a giant dome.

The film balanced slapstick humor with satirical commentary and grossed more than $500 million worldwide, as per Geek Culture. Talk of a sequel has swirled for years. Back in 2014, executive producer James L. Brooks admitted Fox had approached him about a follow-up, though nothing materialized. Then, in 2024, longtime writer and producer Al Jean admitted that progress had stalled due to the pandemic. So far, the studio is keeping story details firmly under wraps. No hints have been given about what Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie will face this time around.