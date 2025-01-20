'Big Brother’ star Derek Frazier looks unrecognizable as he drops over 70 lbs in just 10 months

Although Derek Frazier didn't win a single physical competition in ‘Big Brother’ Season 23, he’s been committed to improving since his time on the show

‘Big Brother’ season 23 runner-up, Derek Frazier, is back—and this time, he’s showcasing his incredible weight loss transformation. The 33-year-old reality TV star proudly revealed his slimmer self in a TikTok post on Monday, December 30, sharing that he has lost 71 pounds in just 10 months. In the video, Derek included a very powerful message to his critics, saying, “Call it a comeback.” He continued, “To everyone who said ‘no,’ ‘too fat,’ or ‘you’ll never be picked again’ — thanks for the fuel.” He further added, “That’s a total of 71 pounds lost in just 10 months. And trust me, I’m just getting started!”



A “before” clip gives way to a stunning “after” reveal in the TikTok video, showing the massive transformation that Frazier has undergone in under a year. Clearly, his effort at transforming himself through improvements in health and dedication to hitting the gym has paid off. Another audio clip in the video was from Kanye West's infamous Grammy speech where the rapper stated, “Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn't win...I guess we'll never know.” Fans and followers flooded the comments with their support. One commented, “SO SO PROUD OF YOU! YOU INSPIRE ME!!” As another said, “KEEP IT UP KING.”

Frazier, who had to settle as the runner-up, has also spoken about reality TV shows not providing him with many opportunities to compete in other shows like 'The Challenge' or 'The Challenge: USA'. According to the 'Big Brother' star, his overweight figure is a major factor in producers deciding not to shortlist him. In a now-deleted tweet from February 2023, Frazier expressed his frustration, saying, “At this point, I haven’t spoke my mind in awhile but read between the lines. If I am not on the upcoming seasons of “a competition show” just know it’s because I am a big guy. There is no other reason. It’s sad because nothing has changed in this reality tv world,” as per Cheat Sheet.

Although Frazier didn't win a single physical competition in ‘Big Brother’, he’s been committed to improving since his time on the show. He has posted videos on his social media, showing his progress in the gym and devotion to CrossFit. For the unversed, Frazier joined CBS’s ‘Big Brother’ 23 and quickly became an important member of “The Cookout”, the historic alliance of Black contestants that aimed to secure the first Black winner, as noted by US Weekly.

Frazier used his social skills to strengthen alliances and manage conflicts, keeping his group united. His charm and strategic gameplay earned him a spot in the final two. Though he did not win the show, Frazier finished as the runner-up and gained a loyal fanbase. Frazier is now a powerful advocate for mental health awareness, using his own experiences to help others feel less alone and challenge the stigma surrounding mental well-being.