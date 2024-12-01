‘Big Brother’ stars Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe open up about their romance

'Big Brother' stars Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe are still going strong! The duo recently attended the 11th Annual Reality TV Awards, stepping out in style for the event on November 18, 2024. The couple shared an update on their relationship after the finale of 'Big Brother' which aired in October 2024 during a conversation with Us Weekly. "It's official. We’re better than ever," Rubina said, meanwhile Tucker added, “It’s alive and real, baby.”

After developing a strong bond on the CBS reality show, Tucker and Rubina made it a priority to strengthen their friendship once the finale wrapped up. As time passed, the former contestants discovered that their connection was still growing. “We actually like each other even more now,” Rubina told the media outlet. Tucker echoed her sentiment, adding, “Getting to see her and her friends and meet her family and just everything, it makes me like her even more.”

'Big Brother' Season 26 stars Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers are in a showmance (CBS)

'Big Brother' stars Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe are doing long-distance

Currently, Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe who shot to fame after appearing on the beloved reality show 'Big Brother' are in a long-distance relationship. Tucker lives in Brooklyn, New York, while, Rubina resides in Los Angeles. However, the two lovebirds are eager to make things work.

During the same interview, the pair recalled the moment they felt that they were more than just two contestants competing for a huge cash prize. “For me, I knew it when we were sitting on the stage before we even went in the house. I was being told to be quiet, and I couldn’t stay quiet, but she started laughing and just being cute. You were sitting in front of me and you were giggling when I was being annoying. And I was like, ‘Yeah, she’s gonna be really fun. I’ll probably be best friends with her,’” Tucker explained.

Rubina chimed in, "On the other end of that, I thought, ‘Oh my God, is he gonna drive me nuts all season?’ But I knew. Literally after week one, I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m in trouble.’ I’m in trouble because he had so many amazing qualities, just the best man I know.”

'Big Brother' Season 26 stars Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers are in a long-distance relationship (CBS)

'Big Brother' stars Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe spill the beans on their love story

Both Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe participated in Season 26 of 'Big Brother' where their love story first began. The pair remains thankful for the show that brought them together.

"I don’t know what other way I would have met him, but I feel like it was totally meant to be. If there was anything that came from the show, it was us meeting each other. I feel like we win. We totally win," Rubina shared.

Tucker continued, “I’m thankful to be able to share such a crazy experience with her and now start to share the experiences we wanted. We’re the real winners. Sorry Chelsie [Baham].”