Robert Irwin wins hearts with his smooth moves on ‘DWTS’, but it’s his song choice that has everyone talking

"You just have that Irwin aura. You can't help but smile when watching you perform," Derek Hough said

With his charm and infectious energy, Robert Irwin is giving tough competition to fellow celebrities on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34. The wildlife conversationalist has been receiving major love from fans for his smooth dance moves and has maintained his status as a strong dancer on the show. However, Irwin's latest dance routine has become the hot topic of discussion. While the star once again managed to impress judges with his steps, it was the song choice that grabbed major attention.

Irwin, partnered with Witney Carson, charmed the judges with a cha-cha to the slow 'Try Everything' from 'Zootopia.' Despite his funny habit of mouthing words or chewing on air while dancing, the performance was praised for its energy and presence. Derek Hough remarked, "You just have that Irwin aura. You can't help but smile when watching you perform. Your upper half is so strong." The duo earned a score of 22 out of 30, matching the scores of his previous standout performances, as per Deadline.

Despite this, many fans criticized his song choice on social media. Harry Garside explained that in the Australian version of the dance show, contestants can submit several song options, with the final decision made collectively by producers and choreographers, which is also used on the US series. In Irwin's case, however, the song was a cross-promotion for his upcoming voice role in 'Zootopia 2' as a koala named Robert Furwin, as per Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Fans flocked to X to share their opinion on Irwin's questionable song choice. One fan commented, "Somebody is sabotaging this boy with the song choices." Another added, "Music didnt match the dance but Robert has all my votes anyway!!" Another shared, "Love Robert Irwin but this is my least favorite dance of his so far. Interesting how both my faves (Robert and Dylan) struggle with their ronds de jambe." A fourth fan remarked, "When it’s disney night on #dwts and your competitor is robert irwin who is a voice actor for a new disney movie, the show is on disney+, and backed by disney."

As per Reports, Irwin is making his big-screen debut with a voice role in 'Zootopia 2,' which is slated for release on November 26, as per Just Jared. In a pre-performance package with his pro partner Carson, Irwin revealed that he voices a koala named Robert Furwin, native to his home country, Australia. Reportedly, Irwin's no stranger to voice acting, having previously voiced Alfie in an episode of 'Bluey' Season 2.