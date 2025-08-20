‘1000-Lb Sisters’ star reveals jaw-dropping new procedure amid wedding plans: ‘They had to pull my teeth...’

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton stuns fans with unexpected transformation after 500-pound weight loss

Tammy Slaton's epic transformation on '1000-lb Sisters' is for the books. When the TLC show made its premiere in 2020, Tammy weighed around 600 pounds and was dealing with life-threatening health issues. As the show progressed, Tammy, along with her sister Amy, shocked viewers with their epic transformation. Keeping in line with her transformation, Tammy recently unveiled her new look in a podcast, and just like fans, we are equally shocked.

A screenshot of Tammy Slaton from '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 (Image Source: TLC | 1000-lb Sisters)

On Tuesday, August 19, Tammy appeared on the 'Creative Chaos podcast' to unveil her new veneers. During her chat with host Hunter Ezell, she revealed she had gotten her teeth done about a week earlier at Aspen Dental, as per Parade. "Show me them chompers, girl!" Ezell exclaimed, prompting Tammy to flash a toothy grin. Ezell then added, "Congratulations, that's awesome," to which Tammy clarified, "They're still temporary. But they had to cement them in because the glue wasn't holding… They had to pull [my] teeth, and it's a bridge. I'm still getting more done. It's a process."

Additionally, while chatting during the episode, Tammy set the record straight about rumors that '1000-Lb Sisters' is ending. "It is not," she clarified. "You can't get rid of me that easily,' she added. After reflecting on her transformation, Slaton also declared, "The sky's the limit" about what's next for her future. Notably, Tammy grabbed major attention when she opened up about their wedding plans in a TikTok reaction video with her fiancée, Andrea Dalton.

Tammy, who confirmed her engagement to Andrea in June 2025, showed that planning is in full swing as the couple responded to a fan's Kentucky Wildcats basketball-themed celebration idea, as per Nine.com.au. The suggestion included a blue, white, and orange wedding, a basketball court dance floor, a basketball guest book, and even a flower girl in a sports jersey. "Oh my God, it looks amazing!" Tammy and Dalton gawked. Reportedly, Tammy is planning her wedding at the same time as her sister Amy, who is engaged to Brian Scott Lovvorn and preparing a Halloween-themed ceremony.

Tammy is also steering clear of anything similar. The 1000-Lb Sisters star revealed the news on the Creative Chaos podcast when she casually referred to Andrea as her "fiancée,” which surprised the host. Blushing, Tammy showed her engagement ring and said, "My fiancée and I kind of just chill at home..." before the host interrupted, saying, "Hold on, you said fiancée?" The admission shocked fans, as Tammy and Andrea only recently went public, though the couple revealed they've actually been together for almost three years.

In '1000-Lb Sisters, Season 7 Dalton opened up about how she and Tammy first connected. She said, "Tammy and I met on a dating app. I had just gotten on there, I wasn't on there very long. I saw her and she saw me and we just started talking and it's been like every day since." Before making her relationship with Dalton official, Tammy admitted she was worried her family might not accept her dating a woman. This marked her first relationship since the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, in June 2023.