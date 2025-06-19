'AGT' judges stunned as LED juggling act turns stage into a glowing masterpiece — 'My heart sunk...'

Will Jonglissimo meet the extraordinary demands of ‘America's Got Talent’ Season 20? As one of the judges, “is going to be angry.”

Season 20 of 'America's Got Talent' has pushed the judges to seek acts they've never seen before, and Jonglissimo delivered. In a sneak peek that lit up social media, the LED juggling group stunned everyone with a performance that turned light into art, leaving the judges and crowd visibly awestruck.

Against a black backdrop, the jugglers created vibrant shapes with their clubs. What began as a standard juggling act quickly transformed into a living, abstract painting. All four members of the group performed with differently colored clubs. Their performance wowed Mel B, comedian Howie Mandel and had the crowd roaring in excitement. Their flame-like visuals morphed into abstract patterns, prompting Sofia Vergara to raise her hands and cheer with the crowd. By the end, they even formed the 'AGT' logo, though Simon Cowell remained unmoved at first.

Soon, when their routine concluded, Mandell stated, “I got to tell you right now, that one sick guy is going to be so angry.” Mel B said she had been waiting all day to see Jonglissimo. The singer also mentioned that she “could have watched that forever and ever.” Calling them exciting, beautiful, and a perfect act, Vergara expressed herself, adding, “I didn’t notice any miss, anything.” Though Cowell didn’t appear blown away, Jonglissimo still won him over. “As soon as I saw those things, my heart sunk,” the former ‘American Idol’ judge stated. He then went on to add, “This was really smart and unique and different.”

According to Collider, one of the core members of the juggling act could not make it to the audition. Following this, they had to find a replacement. Even though he had very little time to prepare and be a match to the already established juggler group, the new member managed to dazzle the judges. The ‘Modern Family’ actress even appreciated him, saying, “You look like you have worked with them forever.” A similar comment was heard from Cowell, who stated, “At the last second, you did really good.” Winning the four yeses, the act is scheduled to appear in the future rounds of 'America's Got Talent.' However, as per Fandom, this is not the first time that the Juggling act has appeared on ‘AGT.’ Previously, they stunned the judges back in 2004. Back then, Jonglissimo performed their routine to Lindsey Stirling's ‘Take Flight’ and ‘Roundtable Rival.’ ‘America’s Got Talent’ is in its 20th Season 20. So far, the acts that have earned a Golden Buzzer are Charity Lockhart, who enthralled everyone at the auditions with her singing talents; Jourdan Blue, another singer; a multimedia dance act, LightWire; and the Messoudi Brothers, who were also seen previously on Season 14.