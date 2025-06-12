Simon Cowell breaks 'AGT' rules so 9-year-old opera singer can make history — and we’re not complaining

‘AGT’ judge Simon Cowell has the power to make and break contestants’ lives as well as the show’s rules. ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 featured 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker, who forced Cowell – the show’s creator and executive producer – to break a major rule. At the time, judges had the liberty to give only one Golden Buzzer to any of the contestants and send them straight to the live shows. By the time Brinker showed up on stage and delivered her sensational performance, the judges were out of Golden Buzzer.

However, Cowell couldn’t let the young singing star leave the stage empty-handed and pressed the coveted buzzer, breaking his own rule. Brinker's performance certainly won the judges’ hearts, but her sweet banter with Cowell further sealed the deal when the judge asked Brinker what she would do if she won the $1 million grand prize, and she had the sweetest answer. The young girl offered to buy Cowell a “rainbow shirt that has glitter on it,” a contrast to the judge’s usual style. “You need some color,” the young girl told Cowell.

Other judges, including Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara, were equally impressed by Brinker’s performance. However, an unexpected guest gave the contestant a nod of approval, much to everyone’s surprise. A bird that’s been flying around the sets gracefully landed on a box next to Brinker in true Disney-princess fashion. “That is pretty incredible. That is a sign,” Klum reacted. A flood of praises for the talented young girl followed this. Mandel called her voice “angelic,” while Vergara called her a “star.” Cowell created tension before announcing the verdict. He gathered his fellow judges and host Terry Crews in a hurdle.

“How would you feel if we were to do something different?” the judge and EP whispered. “Victory, as I said, turning up, in terms of your career, is really important; however, we're not going to give you a yes today,” he said. This announcement created chaos among the live audience. However, Cowell redeemed himself after announcing that they have something “special” for the contestant. After counting down, the judges unanimously pressed the Golden Buzzer, leaving Brinker with unbridled joy. The little girl not only won people’s hearts but also created history with her performance. ‘AGT’ is currently on its milestone 20th season, and the expectations are higher than ever.

The season premiered on May 27 and kicked off with two Golden Buzzer moments. The first one went to Light Wire, a Brazilian crew that combined LED technology and dance moves to create jaw-dropping visuals. The stunning electronic act prompted Cowell to hit the Golden Buzzer and declared it one of his “favorite ever acts.” The other Golden Buzzer went to the 23-year-old street singer Jourdan Blue. The Louisiana native’s distinctive voice and unique tone forced Mandel to press the coveted buzzer. In the following episodes, Mel B gave away two buzzers to Messoudi Brothers and 49-year-old singer Charity Lockhart for her sensational cover of ‘Golden Slumbers’ by The Beatles.