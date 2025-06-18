‘America's Got Talent’ contestants who passed away too soon — from Bernie Baker to Mr. Piffles

As ‘America’s Got Talent’ starts its 20th Season, let's take a look back at the stars who left the world too soon.

‘America’s Got Talent’ has been a household name since the reality show first aired back in 2006. With every amazing performance, fans of the show got attached to the contestants, some of whom left this world too soon. As ‘America’s Got Talent’ starts its 20th Season, let's take a look back at the stars who left the world too soon.

Bernie Barker

Berni Barker appeared on the first season of the reality show, performing a naughty stripper act. Winning the hearts of the judges, he received two yeses; however was eliminated in the very next round. Unfortunately, this loving personality passed away in 2007, losing a long battle to prostate cancer.



Tim Fort (The Kinetic King)

Known for his 'stick bombs' gadgets, Tim Fort made it to the Quarterfinals in Season 6 of ‘AGT.’ Fort was, however, brought back on the show through the Wild Card entry but was eliminated again in the semifinals. The Kinetic King passed away at the age of 51 in 2016, suffering from a series of strokes.

Brandon Rogers

One of the most shocking deaths was that of ‘AGT’ contestant Brandon Rogers. Rogers died in a car accident back in 2017. He passed away even before his audition was shown in Season 12. The NBC reality show got permission from the contestant’s family to broadcast Rogers’ performance of 'Ribbon In The Sky.'

Neal E. Boyd

Boyd was an opera singer who won viewers' hearts. Appearing in Season 3, he was the winner of the competition, taking home $1,000,000. During his audition, Boyd had performed 'Nessun dorma' from the opera Turandot, as per AGT Fandom. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 42 following heart and kidney failure, and liver disease.

Frances Lee Strong (Grandma Lee)





The wholesome grandma from Season 4 of ‘AGT’ made it to the Top 10 contestants. With her jokes, Lee Strong impressed America, making her one of the most loved contestants on the show. Viewers were hence heartbroken when she passed away back in 2020, months after falling and breaking her hip.

Skilyr Hicks

Skilyr Hicks was seen in Season 8 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ dominating the stage with her singing talent. She was, however, eliminated in the Vegas Round. The shocking news of her passing away gripped the country back in December 2021. The talented singer and guitarist died from a suspected drug overdose, as per Gold Derby.



Hannibal Means

The internationally renowned low-voiced singer, from Oakland, was seen nailing his routine in Season 5 of ‘AGT.’ He, however, later got eliminated in the Quarterfinals. Hannibal Means passed away on February 10, 2021, with the reason behind his death still unknown.



Jane Kristen Marczewski (Nightbirde)





Having her gripping voice, the singer was seen in Season 16 of the NBC reality show. She, however, later withdrew from the competition even before the Quarterfinals. After a long and difficult battle with cancer, Jane Kristen Marczewski passed away at the age of 31 on February 19, 2022.

Michael Paul Cathers (Geechy Guy)

A comedian who made the audience laugh took the stage on ‘AGT’ Season 6. Being eliminated in the Quarterfinals, Cathers also went by the name Geechy Guy. The performer passed away on September 7, 2023.

Scott Alexander

Alexander stole the show with his magic, literally. With his mind-blowing tricks on ‘AGT’ Season 6, he made his way into the Quarterfinals. The magician had even appeared in Season 2 of ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us.’ In a tragic announcement, his wife revealed that Alexander passed away on February 5, 2023, at the age of 52. He had suffered from a stroke while performing magic on a cruise ship.

Kabir Singh

Another comedian, Kabir Singh, was widely praised for his acts that included a joke on how he never saw Indians on ‘Deal or No Deal.’ The personality passed away at the age of 39, as per his family, in his sleep.

Lys Agnés





Known for her prowess in opera singing, Lys Agnés was seen impressing the judges in Season 6 of ‘AGT.’ The talented performer made it all the way to the finals; however, she was eliminated in the concluding rounds. The singer passed away on February 8, 2024.

Mr. Piffles

The loving dog, who was known to be the assistant of Piff the Magic Dragon, was seen in Season 10 of the reality talent show. The animal was 16 when he passed away on November 13, 2024. Soon after his death, the Piff made a statement on social media. It read, “For over 15 years I’ve had the privilege and the pleasure of being upstaged and outshone night after night by that little ball of fluffy indifference. He came into my life when I had nothing, and set me on the path to a career I could only dream of. In the beginning, I may have rescued him, but in the end, he rescued me. I love you so much, Mr Piffles. #RIPiffles.”