‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2 trailer teases Ted Danson’s ‘juiciest’ case yet — and a romantic twist

Charles dives into a $400 million mystery, but when love enters the picture, the detective’s sharp instincts may be his biggest obstacle yet

Ted Danson is officially back in detective mode, but this time, solving the mystery might come at the cost of his heart. Netflix has dropped the first trailer for ‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2. It teases romance, intrigue, and plenty of humor when the beloved comedy returns on Thursday, November 20, with all eight new episodes dropping at once. In the new season, Danson reprises his role as Charles. He’s the well-meaning but slightly world-weary private investigator who’s determined to keep life interesting after the loss of his wife. When the trailer opens, Charles is restless, telling his boss he’s ready for something “juicy” to sink his teeth into.

His wish is granted when Jack Berenger, a college president played by ‘The Neighborhood’s’ Max Greenfield, arrives at his office in distress. Jack’s laptop has gone missing, and it’s no ordinary computer. It reportedly contains sensitive information valued at a staggering $400 million. Charles dives into the investigation headfirst, going undercover as a visiting professor at the college. But the deeper he digs, the more complicated things get. Everyone around him is acting suspiciously, including Mona. She’s a free-spirited music teacher brought to life by Danson’s real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen, according to TVLine.

Before long, Charles finds himself torn between his duty as a detective and his growing feelings for Mona. According to the official synopsis, Mona’s zest for life “awakens feelings he thought he'd buried after the passing of his wife.” But as Charles opens his heart again, a troubling question lingers: has he fallen for the very person he’s supposed to expose? Season 2 also follows several other emotional threads. Charles’s daughter, Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), begins rediscovering her own passions after watching her father’s transformation.

Meanwhile, his partner Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) embarks on a personal journey of healing as she reconnects with someone significant from her past. The new season is adding some notable names to its ensemble cast. Joining Danson and Steenburgen are Gary Cole (‘NCIS’), Jason Mantzoukas (‘The Good Place’), Constance Marie (‘George Lopez’), and David Strathairn (‘Billions,’ ‘The Blacklist’). Mantzoukas’s reunion with Danson is particularly exciting for fans of ‘The Good Place,’ where the two shared many scene-stealing moments.

‘A Man on the Inside’ is inspired by the Oscar-nominated Chilean documentary ‘The Mole Agent,’ which followed an elderly man who goes undercover in a retirement home. As per Variety, the series was developed by Michael Schur, the creative mind behind ‘Parks and Recreation.’ He returns as executive producer alongside Morgan Sackett, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), and Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez (Micromundo Producciones). Universal Television produces the series in association with Fremulon. Heartfelt, funny, and full of twists, ‘A Man on the Inside’ Season 2 is going to test Charles’s instincts, and his heart, in ways he never expected.