1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton admits to one unhealthy habit after 500-pound weight loss: ‘I drink a lot of…’

Tammy Slaton began ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ at 608 pounds and has shed nearly 500 over seven seasons

The saying "old habits die hard" fits perfectly with 1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton, as the reality star recently made a surprising confession. Slaton, who weighed around 608 pounds at the start of the '1000-lb Sister' in 2020, lost around 500 pounds throughout seven seasons, per People. With strict diets, regular exercise, professional help, and lots of hard work, Tammy looked healthier than ever. However, Tammy recently made an unexpected confession about one habit that can undo all her hard work.

Screenshot of Tammy Slaton from her official Instagram account (Image Source: Instagram | @queentammy86)

Turns out Tammy defended drinking soda in a recent TikTok video, explaining moderation is key. A user, @maggie65, asked Tammy on TikTok about her soda consumption, saying, "What are you drinking? Cos I thought soda or soft drinks are full of sugar?" Tammy then responded in the video, saying, "Everybody is different. I'm not supposed to drink the sodies as much. And that was Sprite, well, sorry," per Parade. She further explained, "In moderation, you can drink or eat whatever you want."

However, she also made it clear she has no plans to completely give it up. "I drink a lot of water and I drink a lot of sodies, but I’m still three, four years post-op," she explained, referencing her 2022 bariatric surgery. "So everything I'm doing is not fine, but it's OK because I'm still continuing on my diet. I'm still continuing to lose weight, and I'm still hitting goals." Reportedly, Tammy was once known for drinking 8–12 cans of soda per day, as seen in early episodes of '1000-lb. Sisters', per The Independent.

Fans also supported Tammy's confession as they took to the comment section of the TikTok video, with one commenting, "Tammy YOU HAVE DONE THIS ALL YOURSELF ! politely, ppl need to mind their dang business and let you keep being amazing." Another wrote, "You go Tammy drink in moderation your human and amazing," while another added, "Everyone can chill out. she is doing amazing and has lost a ton of weight. Let her life and drink herself a Sodi pop."

Tammy also revealed in a now-deleted TikTok from 2023, as reported by People, that her soda consumption had drastically decreased. She said, "I only had two cans of soda a day or fewer." She's been candid about her weight-loss journey following her 2022 bariatric surgery, sharing major progress during the April season premiere of '1000-lb Sisters." "When I was at my heaviest, I was 700-plus pounds. Right now, I'm weighing in at 238," Tammy said.

Earlier in 2025, she underwent skin removal surgery, shedding over 15 pounds of excess skin from her chin, arms, and lower stomach. Looking back on the experience in a June interview with People, she admitted, "I was really nervous for the skin removal surgery because I was really just kind of afraid of how I'm gonna feel looking at myself without the belly there." She added, "The night before my surgery, I was, like, seriously freaking terrified. I was even more nervous about having skin removal surgery than I was for the [sleeve gastrectomy] surgery because they're cutting the whole belly!"