Glen Powell's next thriller gets new title, release date — and it's coming sooner than we expected

Originally titled 'Huntington', the comedy-thriller is being directed by John Patton Ford

Glen Powell's highly anticipated black comedy thriller not only received a new title but also an official release date. Based on 'Kind Hearts and Coronets' by Robert Hamer and John Dighton, the movie was originally titled 'Huntington' and has been renamed as 'How to Make a Killing'. With stars like Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Zach Woods, and Ed Harris all set to breathe life into the storyline, along with Powell, the makers have recently set a release date.

A photo of Glen Powell from 'Hit Man' (Image Source: Netflix | @hitman)

As per a report from The Hollywood Reporter, 'How to Make a Killing' is set to hit theaters on February 20, 2026. It will debut alongside two other releases currently scheduled for the same date: 20th Century Studios' horror film 'Psycho Killer' and Lionsgate's 'I Can Only Imagine 2'. Notably, Powell will play the character of Becket Redfellow in the movie, who has been cut off from his wealthy family and is willing to go to extreme lengths to reclaim his inheritance, as per ScreenRant. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film is produced by StudioCanal and Blueprint Pictures.

Talking about Powell, his new Stephen King remake, 'The Running Man,' opened with a global total of $28.1 million—$17 million domestic and $11.1 million international—falling far short of its $100 million budget but still surpassing the box office totals of several iconic sci-fi films. In its first weekend, it edged past David Lynch's 1984 film, 'Dune', which made $28 million, and also topped the original 'Tron', as per Collider.

Next, 'The Running Man' is on track to overtake the 2024 flop Borderlands, which made $32 million globally, and is expected to surpass the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, 'Running Man' ($38 million), by its second weekend. The film's slow start is surprising given its star-studded cast, including Lee Pace, Katy O'Brian, Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, and William H. Macy, and the fact that it was written and directed by Edgar Wright. The reception has led some fans to claim that Wright has "lost a step" as a filmmaker.

'The Running Man' currently holds a 65% critics score and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is enough to avoid a Rotten label but not high enough to earn 'Certified Fresh' or 'Verified Hot' status. The reviews are highly mixed, placing the film squarely in the middle, which could hurt its long-term box office performance. Still, fans of the original Schwarzenegger movie or anyone who enjoys action and sci-fi are likely to find it entertaining.