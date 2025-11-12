'One Last Shot' reunites Scott Adkins with 'Expendables' co-star as major addition

'Undisputed' star Scott Adkins is set to return one final time for his action-thriller 'One Shot' franchise. The bona fide action superstar will be the protagonist in 'One Last Shot', and the third instalment has now added another iconic name to the fold.

Per Screen Daily, 'One Last Shot' has added 'Rocky' star Dolph Lundgren and the filming is now underway in London. The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Navy Seal Jake Harris must stop a team of mercenaries, led by his disillusioned former comrade, from disabling the US missile defence network." Also rounding up the cast are Hannah Ware, Steven Cree, and Kane Kosugi.

'One Last Shot' sees director James Nunn return to helm the flick with a script penned by Jamie Russell. Like its predecessors, the film picks up after the events of 'One More Shot' with the feature presented in entirety in one continuous shot. Adkins and Lundgren shared screen space in 'Expendables 2'. Lundgren reprised his role as Gunner from the first film, while Adkins was one of the key antagonists alongside Jean Claude Van Damme. They also worked together on 'Castle Falls' in 2021.

Earlier, Nunn had spoken about a potential third film. In an interview with Polygon, "Yeah, I do want to do another one," he said. "I’ve got no spoilers for you. There’s no green light yet. I’m gonna try my best and knock on every door to hopefully get us there. But there’s no news, other than the title. And it seems like the internet has found the title itself."

"Me, and the producers have talked about it in the past, but it’s sort of organically been like this little bit of a roller coaster online, which is fun and exciting. So I desperately would love to do that movie, but we’re not there yet. Let’s see." Now, with the movie's production already on the floors, it will be a wait to see how the third instalment fares after the success of the first two films.

For Adkins, there are more projects in the mix with the Netflix thriller, 'The Rip', alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. He will also star in 'Bedlam. Lundgren will next be seen alongside Michael Jai White in 'Exit Protocol' and Kevin Spacey's 'Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force'.