Is ‘The Expendables 5’ finally happening? Lionsgate's new deal changes everything for the Stallone franchise

After a box-office flop, Lionsgate takes charge of ‘The Expendables’ and ‘Rambo’ to rebuild two of action cinema’s toughest legacies.

‘The Expendables’ franchise just got a second wind, and it’s coming from a familiar powerhouse. Two years after ‘Expendables’ stumbled at the box office, Lionsgate has officially taken full control of the action saga. It has secured rights to develop, produce, and distribute new films, TV series, and even video games within the ‘Expendables’ universe. The studio, which previously distributed all four films in North America and the UK, acquired the rights from Millennium Media. This massive shift in ownership signals a possible reboot for one of Hollywood’s most muscle-bound franchises.

But that’s not all. The deal also grants Lionsgate global distribution rights to the upcoming ‘Rambo’ prequel, titled ‘John Rambo.’ Rising star Noah Centineo is reportedly in final talks to step into the combat boots once worn by Sylvester Stallone, with ‘Sisu’ director Jalmari Helander set to helm the project. Filming is expected to kick off next year in Thailand, setting the stage for a gritty origin story that explores how a young Rambo became the legendary soldier we know. Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith expressed the studio’s excitement about expanding these action-heavy properties into a new era.

As per ScreenRant, Goldsmith said, “This deal expands Lionsgate’s portfolio of genre-defining action franchises and reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class IP across multiple platforms... We’re excited to reimagine both 'The Expendables' and 'Rambo' across film and television — and with 'John Rambo,' we’re bringing together a bold creative team to reinvent a classic character for a new generation of fans.” Millennium Media President Jonathan Yunger echoed the enthusiasm.

“We’ve always believed in the enduring power of these franchises, and this partnership gives them the scale, creative support, and global reach they deserve. Lionsgate’s strong track record with major action properties makes it the ideal partner to help shape the next chapters of ‘The Expendables’ and ‘Rambo,’” he said. The news comes after ‘Expend4bles’ (2023) failed to ignite the box office. It grossed just $51 million worldwide against a production budget estimated at $100 million. The film was intended as a soft reboot, shifting focus from Stallone’s Barney Ross to Jason Statham and a younger ensemble including Megan Fox and 50 Cent.

However, with a dismal 14% Rotten Tomatoes score and lukewarm audience response, the installment marked a major setback for the franchise. That said, the ‘Expendables’ brand still carries significant name recognition, and Lionsgate seems confident it can rebuild the series from the ground up. The studio has hinted at developing not just more films but also a potential TV series, expanding the universe in new directions. Whether Stallone, Statham, Dolph Lundgren, or Iko Uwais will return remains uncertain, though fans shouldn’t rule out at least a cameo from the icons who started it all.