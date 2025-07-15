Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé tease what's coming on 'The Voice' Season 28 — and we're loving every bit

‘The Voice’ Season 28 is already on the horizon. The upcoming season of the NBC singing competition show won’t hit television screens until the fall, but the coaches are already sharing updates with fans through their respective social media handles. Recently, coaches Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show and showcasing their excitement. In the photos posted on Instagram, Bublé and McEntire can be seen seated in the iconic red chairs during the Blind Auditions. Bublé took to his Instagram and posted a snap of himself with a big smile from the set of season 28. “I’m back in the big red chair! And no joke, I smashed my button so hard yesterday that it broke. The talent on season 28 is [fire] #TeamBublé @nbcthevoice," he wrote in the caption.

On the other hand, when it comes to McEntire, she referenced her other NBC sitcom, ‘Happy's Place,’ in the caption of her Instagram post. Then, the Queen of Country captioned the post, “Back in my other Happy Place. I’ve got my game face on and I’m ready to WIN. Just wait til y’all hear the incredible voices of Season 28!” For the unversed, Bublé is back for his third season as a coach. Previously, the ‘Feeling Good’ hitmaker secured two consecutive wins in his first two seasons on the show. It seems like Bublé is eagerly awaiting a three-peat, which hasn’t been done since Blake Shelton earned back-to-back wins in the second, third, and fourth seasons.

This is McEntire's fourth season on ‘The Voice,’ following a hiatus in season 27. As of now, she has just one win under her belt. She appeared on the show three times as a part-time advisor before officially claiming her own red chair in season 24. McEntire bagged the title of the winning coach when Asher HaVon was announced as the winner in season 25, making her debut season a memorable one. However, being a coach on ‘The Voice’ was never a part of the singer's plan.

During an appearance on an episode of ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers,’ she revealed why she initially did not want to be a coach on the hit singing competition series. According to People magazine, the Grammy winner shared, “I was really dreading it at first because I don’t want to tell anybody they suck. I passed on it years ago when it first came over from Holland, and I said, ‘I can’t tell somebody, you know, don’t give up your day job.’ I’m not gonna do that! But the way we did it on the first time I was on The Voice, it was more helpful and encouraging.”

In the same interview, McEntire—who will return for ‘The Voice’ Season 28 alongside Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Bublé—also candidly spoke about the coaching crew and went on to say, “We’re nice people. We encourage. We lift up.” As of now, the official premiere date for season 28 hasn’t been revealed.