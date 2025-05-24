Before winning 'The Masked Singer,' Gretchen Wilson battled depression and a devastating injury

'The Masked Singer' season 13 came to a thrilling end with fan favorite 'Pearl' claiming the golden mask trophy. The famed personality behind the mesmerizing sea costume was revealed as Grammy winner Gretchen Wilson. However, before the big win, the 'Salt on Your Grass' hitmaker believed that her career was almost over. "I was almost depressed...thinking it's probably over for me," she recalled in an interview with Too Fab. During her winning speech, Wilson admitted that she lost hope about being in the spotlight because of a bad injury. "I had a rough couple of years. I was injured; I was in a wheelchair. Um, there was a moment where I didn't think I'd ever get back to this place," she expressed emotionally on stage. "And I worked really hard. I prayed really hard, and I got so far, but this opportunity has really proven to me that there's nothing I can't do," she added.

Elaborating on her health issues and the unexpected accident, Wilson exclusively told Parade that it was a long road to recovery. The 'Redneck Woman' singer revealed that she suffered from long-term COVID. "I am a long-haul COVID person, so I've got some complications that are everlasting that I had to get worked out. I also kind of fell and broke both of my leg bones and shattered my ankle. I was in a cast for eight months in a wheelchair," she disclosed. Additionally, Wilson confessed to not complaining about her health problems on social media and keeping them private.

Gretchen Wilson at the 32nd Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in LA, California, 2004. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chris Polk)

She admitted to going through a period of self-doubt: "I was like, 'Okay, can I still do this? Can I still put on a pair of boots, and do I have the stamina now to get out there and still do a 75- to 90-minute touring show?" However, 'The Masked Singer' makers circled back with their offer, and Wilson confessed to having a moment of epiphany. " And then they asked again, and I was like, "This is a perfect opportunity for me to show myself whether or not I can still do this," she said. "The reason I said yes when I said yes was because I was kind of having a comeback moment of my own," she added. Wilson acknowledged overcoming several physical obstacles to compete in order to establish herself and exit her retirement phase.

In another exclusive with Gold Derby's senior editor, Denton Davidson, Wilson gave insight into the format of the competition. She revealed that the contestants are given a list of songs to choose from before performing on stage. "They only have so many different songs that they can get clearances for, and you have a list to choose from. I'm an old lady. I'm not so young, and a lot of these songs that were on that list, I was like, Never heard of it." However, the 'All Jacked Up' singer expressed gratitude that she was able to find some timeless classics, and that set the tone for her electrifying stage persona.

Wilson said her stint on 'The Masked Singer' was "one of the most rewarding experiences," despite the dancing being difficult after donning the enormous costume. "I just learned a lot about myself being inside of that costume. I learned that there's a lot more to me than just the one 'redneck' everyone thinks I am," she concluded while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.