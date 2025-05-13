Blake Shelton was 'burned out' after 'The Voice' — but Post Malone's unexpected call 'lit a fire' inside him

"It took about a year before I even was open to the idea of, 'What's next?'" he confessed as his new album is all set to release on May 9.

OG coach Blake Shelton practically lived on the sets of 'The Voice' during his successful 23 seasons mentoring talented artists. His team won nine times, making him the most sought-after coach on the show. However, the iconic country singer "hung up his boots" in October 2022 after spending 12 years honing deserving participants. In a recent exclusive with People, Shelton admitted to facing "burnout" after his continuous tenure in the red seat. "It took about a year before I even was open to the idea of, 'What's next?'" he confessed.

Shelton revealed that he had been rejuvenating his lifestyle on his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, with his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her three sons. The 'God's Country' hitmaker admitted to feeling aimless after his long stint as a coach. However, at this point, he received an unexpected call from rapper Post Malone to work on a single track, 'Pour Me a Drink.' The song was released in June 2024 and instantly debuted as number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Shelton exclaimed that the track's success "lit a fire under me," and he returned to his first love - making new music in the studio. He then recorded his 13th LP, 'For Recreational Use Only,' which will be out on May 9.

Post Malone and Blake Shelton onstage for Bud Light's "A Night In Nashville" concert on July 16, 2024, in Tennessee. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason Kempin)

"I've always been a nerd for country music stats. Early on, I thought it was important to know these things about my heroes," he said. "Now to have my own chapter where I can go, 'Man, this is my catalog and my legacy.' It really is exciting." Shelton confessed to enjoying his newfound love for freedom after his retirement; he further stated that his new album is an extension of his current country life. "I used to be almost afraid of my success because I was afraid of losing it somehow. Maybe the worry kept me working hard and focused — but now it's just fun for me," he said.

Shelton urged his fans to grab exclusive merchandise, limited signed CDs, and vinyl copies of his new album on Instagram: "It’s been a long time since I’ve had a new album out, so I’m thrilled. I have been working on this music for years, and I’m beyond excited to finally share it with y’all!!" he gushed in the lengthy caption. In a sit-down interview with American Songwriter, Shelton confessed to feeling like a "hamster on the wheel" after working for years in the TV industry. He pointed out that although 'The Voice' was music-based, it still worked on a television format, which was eventually tiring.

The 'Austin' singer joked that before hitting back in the record studio, he had been sitting at home watching football and 'Wheel of Fortune.' Additionally, he expressed gratitude towards his wife, Stefani, who suggested they go on a trip to Italy, which eventually refreshed him. "You know, I feel like everything has an expiration date in this business, and it was just time for a change," he said. "I've never been somebody who's trying to make some kind of a statement with an album. I want to collect great songs," he concluded. Shelton last released his twelfth studio album, 'Body Language,' on May 21, 2021.