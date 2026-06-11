Where is 'Fixer Upper' star Clint Harp now? Popular carpenter confirms upcoming project with his wife

Back in 2018, Harp published memoir 'Handcrafted: A Woodworker's Story' in which he detailed his financial struggles before making it big with Chip.

Clint Harp is the celebrity carpenter who became a household name after appearing on the long-running reality television series 'Fixer Upper' with Chip and Joanna Gaines. Following the end of a hugely successful run on the HGTV show that lasted for five seasons, Harp is now all set to dive headlong into his next project. The expert craftsman and real estate agent, who was previously known as the host of 'Restoration Road With Clint Harp' on Magnolia Network, recently took to his Instagram page to drop a funny teaser video for his upcoming podcast, which he launched with his wife, Kelly.

"We like to talk. On the couch. A lot," began the caption of the IG post, followed by Harp explaining what his fans can expect from the upcoming podcast. The caption further read, “Produced - by us. Cameras - us…meaning our phones. Sound - us…like we know what we're doing🙄 Editing - sure, us, why not. Convo- us again." They finished the caption with the hint that there's "more to come." Given by the hashtag at the end of the post, the couple further revealed that the name of their podcast is 'Couch Pod.' Harp and Kelly's chemistry and sense of humor shine forth in the video accompanying the post. The ease with which the couple faces the camera is nothing new, since fans had already seen the two appear together on the DIY Network series 'Wood Work,' which debuted in 2017.

A still of celebrity carpenter Clint Harp (Image Source: Instagram | @clintharpofficial)

Elsewhere in the clip, the couple has fits of laughter after Kelly fumbled while making a joke. Harp remarked, still laughing, "I hate when I don't even get the joke right," followed by Kelly adding, "Do you mean you hate it when I don't get the joke right?” Kelly ultimately concluded the video by remarking that she's trying hard not to spit out her tea. The couple currently resides in Waco, Texas. Although known primarily as a reality TV figure, Harp is also a published author with his 2018 memoir 'Handcrafted: A Woodworker's Story.' In his memoir, Harp detailed his struggle and revealed that he was on the verge of financial bankruptcy right before he met Chip and Joana Gaines.

A still of celebrity carpenter Clint Harp (Image Source: Instagram | @clintharpofficial)

Despite working a high-paying sales job, Harp wanted to pursue his passion for designing and building furniture. His life took a turn for the better after he came across Chip at a gas station. The two of them then went on to build upon their passion for making handcrafted custom pieces. Fans were quick to flock to Harp's IG post and express their satisfaction. One user wrote, "Exactly what I need in this moment. 🫶🏻🫶🏻" while another user commented, "Love these two !!!!!! Such a cute couple best of luck with your podcast 🙏" A third user quipped, "Spill the tea, Kelly! Not literally, of course 😂"