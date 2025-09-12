Fan Fridays are sadly over on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — but wait until you hear about the new giveaway segment

'Wheel of Fortune’ Season 43 launched with surprise giveaways, bigger prizes, and fresh energy

'Wheel of Fortune' kicked off its 43rd season this week! And the long-running game show is already making waves with fresh giveaways, new streaming options, and the official start of what producers are calling the ‘Year of Fun.’ Fans tuning in for the September 8 premiere got more than just puzzles and prizes; they got a glimpse at how the show is evolving for a new era. One of the biggest changes this season involves the fan-favorite giveaways. For years, ‘Fan Fridays’ had become a reliable highlight for viewers, offering cash, trips, and other luxury prizes to lucky participants who followed along at home. Now, that segment has been completely revamped.

In a video shared on her Instagram ahead of the premiere, Social Media Correspondent Maggie Sajak revealed that ‘Fan Fridays’ have been retired in favor of something more spontaneous: ‘Fanday Fundays.’ “You all know and love ‘Fan Fridays,’ right? We’re switching it up a little bit this year, and we’re going to be doing ‘Fanday Funday.’ ‘Fanday Fundays’ means that you can win what used to be these ‘Fan Friday’ prizes any day of the week,” Sajak explained. “It’s just going to pop up. You’re not going to know when to expect it, so you’ve got to keep an eye out for when I pop up and tell you the word of the day for a prize.”

The new system brings an element of surprise, giving fans more chances to win without waiting for Friday to roll around. Prizes remain as enticing as ever: vacations, cash, and big-ticket items. And now, they’ll appear unpredictably, bringing more excitement for those following along on social media. Along with sharing the giveaway news, Maggie gave fans a fun look at her wardrobe process for the premiere night. In her Instagram video, she modeled three outfits before settling on a bright orange mini dress with long sleeves and a floral detail on the hip. She paired it with white kitten heels and hoop earrings for a look she described as “festive, light, and happy.”

According to TV Insider, another major change for Season 43 is the way episodes are being distributed. For the first time, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is streaming on both Hulu and Peacock, making it easier for audiences to catch up on episodes if they miss the broadcast. Episodes appear on the platforms the day after airing, though only five at a time will be available. This means that fans need to keep up or risk missing their favorite puzzles. Producers are billing Season 43 as the ‘Year of Fun,’ promising bigger tournaments, more creative twists, and extra chances for players and viewers alike to win.

Contestants can expect higher stakes, while at-home fans are encouraged to follow along closely for the unpredictable ‘Fanday Fundays’. Furthermore, Ryan Seacrest, who took over hosting duties following Pat Sajak’s retirement, is stepping into his second season alongside longtime co-host Vanna White. With the season now underway, fans can expect the surprises to keep coming. From themed tournaments to new prizes, the ‘Year of Fun’ promises to live up to its name. And with Maggie Sajak teasing more updates throughout the season, the interaction between the show and its digital audience will only grow stronger. ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season 43 airs weekdays in syndication and streams the following day on Hulu and Peacock.