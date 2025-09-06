‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season 43 brings a bold new twist to the wheel — and the stakes have never been higher

Ahead of its Season 43 debut on Monday, September 8, 'Wheel of Fortune' is teasing fans with an exciting update. According to an Instagram post, the set of the game show has been upgraded with new and exciting additions. However, eagle-eyed fans have once again spotted an interesting detail in the wheel itself. If rumors are to be believed, a new wheel wedge is all set to make its debut in 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43, and honestly, we can't wait any longer.

Pat Sajak and model Vanna White cut cake at the the 25th anniversary celebration of the 'Wheel Of Fortune' at Radio City Music Hall in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz)

On Saturday, August 27, the show shared a cheerful "we're back" clip on Instagram, with the caption "Back in our happy place." In the video, social media correspondent Maggie Sajak gave fans a lively tour of the returning studio, as per Parade. Notably, a new "Year of Fun" wedge has appeared over the $500 space on 'Wheel of Fortune,' though its purpose remains a mystery.

Traditionally, the wheel has included rotating themed wedges like cash prizes, vacations, or big-ticket items, alongside mainstays such as Bankrupt, Wildcard, and the One Million Dollar space. If confirmed as a new feature, this would be the first major visible wheel change since Pat Sajak's 2024 retirement. A fan commented, "Wait, is that a new wedge I see on the wheel?" while another added, "Yeah, and it looks like it reads "Year of Fun" on top. I could be wrong thoe." Meanwhile, an excited fan added, "Can’t wait!!! Manifesting I will be on this season as a great contestant!! Did my audition in the middle of the ocean 2 weeks ago!!" A fan remarked, "This makes me so happy to see the behind-the-scenes rockstars that helped make my experience on Wheel so incredible!"

Talking about Sajak, the longtime host stepped down from the show after more than four decades. Sajak reportedly confirmed in June 2023 that Season 41 of 'Wheel of Fortune' would be his last. In a statement to Bloomberg News, he said, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

Furthermore, Canada's Bell Media has secured a next-day streaming deal with Sony Pictures Television for 'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy!' Starting next month, the shows will be available on Crave the day after they air in syndication, as per Deadline. Flory Bramnick, EVP of Distribution, North America at Sony Pictures Entertainment, shared, "We are thrilled to bring Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, two of the most successful game shows in television history, to streaming audiences on Crave this fall. These iconic properties have become pillars of broadcast syndication, and we look forward to seeing them delight a new, untapped audience across streaming platforms."

Sony's new Crave deal for 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' follows earlier US streaming agreements with Peacock, Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+. These moves came during Sony’s legal battle with Paramount-owned CBS over distribution rights, which the court ruled would stay with CBS. However, Sony clarified the distinction, with Chairman Keith LeGoy stating that streaming rights are "completely separate" from syndicated deals, which is an understanding reinforced by the Crave agreement.