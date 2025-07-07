No one expected this ‘AGT’ act to turn the audience into performers—and the crowd loved every second of it

Astrid Jorgensen wowed everyone by conducting the audience in perfect harmony during her audition

Only a choir director could attempt the incredible feat of making perfect strangers sing in harmony. And this is exactly what happened when 34-year-old Australian Astrid Jorgensen walked onto the 'America's Got Talent' stage. The Pub Choir director echoed the words "You are the Act" before unexpectedly revealing that the live audience had to perform a rendition of Toto's hit track, 'Africa.' "I think I might run the biggest choir in the world," she teased with a mysterious smile, putting Simon Cowell in a fix. "I'm really intrigued. Good luck," the OG judge reacted.

As the guitarist began strumming the opening notes to the song, it all suddenly became clear: Jorgensen wouldn’t be performing—the audience would. "I'm going to start off my choir with the song lyrics above. So, how it’s going to work: high voices, you are going to sing blue," she demonstrated the simple rules for harmony singing. “Voices in the middle, you're going to sing green, and voices that are low, you are going to sing red," she added. "Here comes the verse. Follow your arrow. Here we go," she gestured toward the crowd to begin. Throughout the act, Jorgensen remained enthusiastic and graceful as she directed the audience. Once the crowd sang their heart out and the act ended, it was time for the judges to react.

"I loved it. I think that the world loves a sing-along," Howie Mandel reacted to the impromptu choir performance. However, Sofia Vergara looked a bit disappointed despite joining in on the fun. "I enjoyed it, I thought they (the audience) enjoyed it. It was like a really cute moment. But I don't see where it could get better if you pass now, and I don't think it's for AGT," she said. Mel B agreed, saying, "You know, I think you're a really lovely girl, but this is your audition, not their audition." Their reactions were met with loud boos from the audience.

However, the choir director found an unusual fan. Cowell strongly supported the act: "I am really going to disagree with you. And I'll tell you why: I think what you did was really smart, I do, because within about 20 seconds, every single person in this audience was singing the song. So, to have the capacity to do that within seconds and actually allow the audience to win the show is brilliant," he added. Mel B was the only judge to openly vote “No” on the act, while Vergara eventually gave in to public pressure and said “Yes.”

Fans couldn't agree more with Cowell. "She gave the audience an experience they will actually remember. She didn’t make it about herself; she literally united a gigantic crowd in song in a matter of seconds," a netizen commented on YouTube. “This IS the type of entertainment the world needs right now. UNITE, PARTICIPATE, COME TOGETHER, in fun, harmony, joy, playfulness, creativity, empowerment, etc.," a fan gushed. "That's why Simon is in charge... He recognizes a talent when he sees it. This is a talent show, not a voice show. Her talent was brilliant!" another wrote.