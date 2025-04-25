Simon Cowell's paycheck for ‘America’s Got Talent’ revealed and it shows why he’s still the boss

Along with judging 'America's Got Talent,' Simon Cowell is also the executive producer of the show and heads the original 'Britain's Got Talent'

Simon Cowell is a man of many talents! The TV personality wears several feathers in his cap as a record executive, television producer, and talent scout. These days, Cowell is gracing the judging panel of 'America’s Got Talent,' where he also serves as an executive producer alongside Fremantle, the company behind the 'American Idol' franchise. However, one question still grabs major attention, and that is whether Cowell is the highest-earning judge of 'AGT.'

Simon Cowell attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)



Cowell has a net worth of $600 million, and reportedly, he earns the most on 'America’s Got Talent.' As reports suggest, he made around $95 million in 2022, up from $45 million in 2021, Celebrity Net Worth reported. As the longtime face of the show and its executive producer, it’s no surprise. Beyond 'AGT,' he also runs Syco Entertainment under Sony and heads the original 'Britain's Got Talent.'

Talking about other judges, Vergara joined 'America’s Got Talent' in February 2020 for its 15th season and quickly became one of its top earners. She makes an estimated $10 million annually from the show, placing her just behind Cowell in judge salaries, as per Forbes. In 2022, with a season totaling 22 episodes, Vergara potentially earned more than $400,000 per episode. This high-profile role contributed significantly to her financial success, helping raise her overall net worth to around $180 million. That same year, she was named the highest-paid actress, thanks in part to her 'AGT' salary, endorsement deals, and other ventures beyond acting.

Supermodel Heidi Klum, who joined 'America’s Got Talent' in 2013, is a veteran in the reality show arena. Reportedly, she makes more than $100,000 per episode. With seasons typically featuring 25-30 episodes, her earnings from 'AGT' are estimated to range between $2.5 million and $3 million per season, as per Soaps. Comedian and television actor Howie Mandel earns $70,000 per episode of 'America’s Got Talent,' which could total around $1.5 million for the 2022 season, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Having been a judge on the show for 13 years, Mandel could have earned over $15 million from the show in the last decade. His overall net worth is estimated at approximately $60 million.

Talking about the winning amount, allegedly, the winner of 'America's Got Talent' receives a $1,000,000 prize, but it's not given all at once. As stated in the disclaimer at the end of each episode, "The prize, which totals $1,000,000, is payable in a financial annuity over 40 years, or the contestant may choose to receive the present cash value of such annuity," as per TV Insider. The winner is paid the $1,000,000 prize in annual pre-tax installments of $25,000 each, as per AS USA. Alternatively, the winner can also opt for a lump sum, but this would be a lower amount. Although the exact sum has never been confirmed, Forbes previously estimated it to be around $300,000 before tax. Additionally, the winner has the opportunity to headline a show on the Las Vegas Strip.