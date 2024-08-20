'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion fallout puts Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington's future at risk

‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 star Nicole Jacky slams Kendall Washington for lying to her during the reunion

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: During the reunion for Season 6 of 'Love Island USA,' a heated argument broke out between Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky. Nicole accused Kendall of cutting off communication after his video was leaked and alleged that he lied about the situation. Despite facing trust issues and communication problems, Nicole announced that she and Kendall were still together. Sadly, their romance didn't last, as a relationship can't thrive without trust. They ultimately decided to split, especially after Nicole felt that Kendall was a major 'liar.'

Nicole criticized Kendall, saying, "I think when you say you love somebody at the moment, and when you’re telling me about something, you need to be honest. Instead of saying it’s from years ago from somebody you trusted, an ex-girlfriend, and then I find out that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app, is crazy."

'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Kendall Washington regrets hiding the truth from Nicole Jacky

'Love Island USA' Season 6 star Kendall Washington stated that things were challenging after his private video leaked online and emphasized that he was making an effort to communicate. He mentioned he wanted to give Nicole space due to the ongoing drama. However, Nicole Jacky responded sharply, "After you lied to my face?"

Kendall expressed regret over his actions, admitting, "Should've told Nicole the full truth when it happened, and didn't." He added, "My life was turned upside down, and I just wanted to have you there. And that's why I said that."

'Love Island USA' Season 6 alum Nicole Jacky calls out Kendall Washington for not having his back

'Love Island USA' Season 6 alum Nicole Jacky insisted that she supported Kendall Washington during his difficult times and expected the same support from him in return. Instead, she said he lied to her face and hasn’t had her back since the show ended. Nicole also claimed that she has "taken all the heat" and refrained from speaking out to protect him.

Nicole also revealed that Kendall didn’t check on her until she posted on Instagram after taking a break from social media. Nicole alleged, "You've never once, genuinely, been like, 'Are you OK?'" However, the social media hiatus followed the leak of Kendall's video online, and when she returned on August 2, she admitted that she was "taking time to process."

