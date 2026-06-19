MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Will there be a 'Toy Story 6'? Pixar co-creator hints at the franchise's future

Andrew Stanton's latest comments have fans wondering whether the story of Woody, Buzz, and the gang is really nearing its end.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Jordan North, Lindsey Collins, Andrew Stanton, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee and Sian Welby attend the "Toy Story 5" UK launch event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)
Jordan North, Lindsey Collins, Andrew Stanton, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee and Sian Welby attend the "Toy Story 5" UK launch event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)

'Toy Story 5' hits theaters on June 19 with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and all of Bonnie's toys. People are getting excited. Wondering if there will be a 'Toy Story 6'. Disney and Pixar have not yet greenlit another movie, so we do not know for sure if 'Toy Story 6' is happening. The 'Toy Story' movies have done this before, where it seemed like it was over until Pixar found a new idea. However, Andrew Stanton from Pixar thinks another 'Toy Story' movie could still happen. Speaking to ScreenRant, Stanton addressed the possibility of another sequel and left the door open. "You can never say never," he said. That does not mean 'Toy Story 6' is happening. Also, Pixar has not shared any official plans for a follow-up. However, Stanton's answer suggests that the studio is not treating 'Toy Story 5' as a fixed endpoint for the toys.

Andrew Stanton attends the
Andrew Stanton attends the "Toy Story 5" UK launch event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The 'Toy Story' franchise has already had more than one ending that seemed final at the time. 'Toy Story 3' ended with Andy leaving for college and giving his toys to Bonnie. Then Woody got a separate ending in 'Toy Story 4' where he chose to stay with Bo Peep instead of returning to Bonnie's room. With 'Toy Story 5' now continuing the franchise, fans are wondering whether the fifth film is another final chapter or just the start of a new stage. Stanton also explained why he believes the franchise still has room to continue if Pixar finds the right story. "I always knew that there was a natural possibility to just follow Bonnie, and just follow her life, and just see what happens to the toys if it keeps going," Stanton said. That idea fits the way the series has changed over time, moving from Andy's childhood to Bonnie's room without leaving the toys behind. It also gives Pixar a simple path forward, since the toys can keep changing as the children around them grow and move on.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's
Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Toy Story 5" [L] Andrew Stanton attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" [R] Jessie, Woody, and Buzz Lightyear attend the "Toy Story 5" UK launch event at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic & Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

According to Stanton, Pixar has usually approached each movie as a story that could stand on its own while still leaving room for another one. "It's like a series that doesn't know it's going to get picked up for the next season," Stanton said. "We'd always end it like it could end here." That explains why the earlier films were able to feel complete without fully closing the 'Toy Story' world. In 'Toy Story 5,' that angle comes through Bonnie's relationship with technology. Jessie reaches out to Woody for help as Bonnie becomes attached to a tablet named Lilypad. The conflict is not just about toys being ignored, but about how childhood play changes when screens become part of everyday life. For the toys, that means facing a threat unlike anything they dealt with in Andy's room.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE. NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE) (L-R) Conan O'Brien, Scarlett Spears, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee and Taylor Swift attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)
(L-R) Conan O'Brien, Scarlett Spears, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee and Taylor Swift attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Stanton told Entertainment Weekly that the movie began with a very different idea. He originally thought of a script that started with 50 high-tech Buzz Lightyear action figures waking up inside their unopened packaging on a deserted island after the shipping crate carrying them tumbled off a boat. That early concept eventually became a story about technology, friendship, and the place toys still hold in a child's life. The same EW interview also hinted that Pixar has thought beyond Bonnie's story. Stanton said that even a brief brainstorming session on the life cycle of a toy could yield enough material for more than one movie. "That's why I feel like it can keep going," Stanton said.

(L-R) Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, and Taylor Swift attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)
(L-R) Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, and Taylor Swift attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

For now, though, the situation is clear: 'Toy Story 6' has not been confirmed. There is no release date, no plot details, and no announcement that another sequel is being developed. Stanton's comments should be seen as a sign that more stories are possible, not as proof that another movie is on the way. Even so, they show that Pixar has not completely closed the door on Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the 'Toy Story' world. The franchise has already shown that the toys can move into new chapters of life and tell new stories. Whether that eventually leads to 'Toy Story 6' remains to be seen, but for now, Stanton is clearly not ruling it out.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Netflix officially confirms fate of Greta Gerwig's ‘Narnia’ reboot
MOVIES

Netflix officially confirms fate of Greta Gerwig's ‘Narnia’ reboot

'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' is going to be the first-ever film adaptation of the book written by C.S. Lewis.
1 hour ago
‘Toy Story 5’ behind-the-scenes clip reveals how Taylor Swift's ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ came together
MOVIES

‘Toy Story 5’ behind-the-scenes clip reveals how Taylor Swift's ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ came together

The 'Toy Story 5' song was written by Taylor Swift and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff
9 hours ago
Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas team up for new Miami-set thriller — what we know about ‘Palm Grove’ so far
MOVIES

Kate Hudson and Ana de Armas team up for new Miami-set thriller — what we know about ‘Palm Grove’ so far

Beneath the polished image of an elite Miami community, a wife's discovery of a dark secret sparks a dangerous struggle for control
12 hours ago
Key and Peele’s ‘Police Academy’ reboot was canceled due to a tragic real-life incident, writer says
MOVIES

Key and Peele’s ‘Police Academy’ reboot was canceled due to a tragic real-life incident, writer says

The reboot, starring the iconic comedy duo, was based on the 1984 comedy film of the same name and was canceled after a real-life tragedy.
1 day ago
Where was ‘The Odyssey’ filmed? All the real places you can visit behind Christopher Nolan’s epic
MOVIES

Where was ‘The Odyssey’ filmed? All the real places you can visit behind Christopher Nolan’s epic

The film is based on Homer's epic poem of the same name and follows King Odysseus's homecoming journey back to his kingdom of Ithaca.
1 day ago
Ben Stiller announces his next directorial project centered on a legendary NBA team — here’s what we know
MOVIES

Ben Stiller announces his next directorial project centered on a legendary NBA team — here’s what we know

Ben Stiller revealed that he began working on the project a little before the team's playoff run
1 day ago
Does ‘Toy Story 5’ have post-credits scene? Woody and Co. receive an epic ending after two decades
MOVIES

Does ‘Toy Story 5’ have post-credits scene? Woody and Co. receive an epic ending after two decades

'Toy Story 5' is tracking to have the highest opening weekend in the franchise, causing speculation about the sequel.
1 day ago
‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel finds its villain as ‘Star Wars’ actor joins Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper
MOVIES

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel finds its villain as ‘Star Wars’ actor joins Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper

A high-profile actor is in talks to join the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel, taking on a character expected to stand in the way of the film’s schemers.
1 day ago
'Your Fault: London' Ending Explained: Do Nick and Noah end up together? One mistake threatens their future
MOVIES

'Your Fault: London' Ending Explained: Do Nick and Noah end up together? One mistake threatens their future

'Your Fault: London' pushes Nick and Noah to their limits, leading to a heartbreaking conclusion
1 day ago
Jeff Probst to exec produce ‘Survivor’ movie at Paramount but the contestants aren't who you'd expect
MOVIES

Jeff Probst to exec produce ‘Survivor’ movie at Paramount but the contestants aren't who you'd expect

The tribe has spoken and it wants an animated ‘Survivor’ movie featuring animal contestants
1 day ago