These brothers pitched a wearable blanket with no sales, won over ‘Shark Tank’ — now they’re a $550M empire

"The Comfy is also reversible, giving your comfort some serious style options," Michael Speciale said.

For some 'Shark Tank' contestants, the goal is to grab a deal from one of the investors; meanwhile, the others focus on the larger picture, like building a million-dollar empire. During an episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 9, budding entrepreneurs Michael Speciale and Brian Speciale introduced the esteemed Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec, and Barbara Corcoran to The Original Comfy, a wearable blanket sweatshirt. In the episode, the founders of The Original Comfy were seeking $50,000 in exchange for 20% of their company, and they walked away with a great deal from the ABC business program.

During their pitch, Brian said, "Here, we have a product that's even more memorable than our last name, and it's the holiday season, so we're going all in on this one. This is the season of The Comfy. It's a blanket that's also a sweatshirt. Stay warm and cozy; it's the Comfy, the perfect gift for anyone on your list. Imagine, Sharks, you're just waking up in the morning, or you're driving home from work. It's cold outside, it's nasty, and all you want is to be warm and cozy, you know, comfy, well, that's exactly what Comfy is designed to solve, because it's a blanket, it's perfect for lounging around the house in total luxury, and because it's a sweatshirt, it goes with you and keeps you warm wherever you are. The possibilities are endless, and the kids, they love the Comfy."

Then, Michael entered the conversation and quipped, "Sharks, we probably know what you're thinking: this is just another version of one of those infomercial products, and well, maybe hopefully it is. It's made of a soft microfiber on the outside and an even more luxurious sherpa on the inside. The pocket is large enough to fit a phone or even a tablet, and the oversized hood can double as a pillow. Imagine having that on an airplane, and it's very easy to pull in your arms and your knees so you can be completely covered, but wait, there's more: not only is the Comfy one-size-fits-all, making it perfect for manufacturing, but it's also for men, women, and children of all shapes and all sizes. The Comfy is also reversible, giving your comfort some serious style options."

Soon after, the Speciale brothers stated that their company was brand new and had been in the market for just six months, which meant they had no sales. When asked about the price, the duo mentioned that the manufacturing cost of one wearable blanket was $13, and they planned to sell it for $39.95. Without wasting any time, the Sharks came down to business, with Greiner being the first one to drop out as she felt that a similar product was already available in the market. Cuban also followed in Greiner's footsteps and backed out.

On the other hand, Herjavec made an offer of $50,000 in exchange for 50% equity. Furthermore, Corcoran offered $50,000 for 30% equity. Eventually, Michael and Brian accepted Corcoran's offer. Since its appearance on 'Shark Tank,' The Original Comfy has experienced significant success. According to a report by Shark Tank Recap, by October 2023, the company had $550 million in lifetime sales, and it continues to thrive in the market.