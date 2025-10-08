‘DWTS’ Tour 2026: 74-city live spectacle brings fan-favorite couple back after 5 years — here’s how to get tickets

The beloved ‘DWTS’ pros are hitting the road for a 74-city tour packed with fan-favorite routines, new performances, and family moments you won’t want to miss.

Get ready to trade your living room for the ballroom as the stars of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ are stepping off the screen and onto a stage near you. As Season 34 of the hit reality competition dazzles viewers, ABC and Disney have officially announced the ‘DWTS: Live!’ 2026 national tour. It promises fans a high-energy experience filled with glamour, emotion, and jaw-dropping choreography. The tour kicks off on January 22, 2026, in Akron, Ohio, and will waltz across 74 cities before wrapping up on May 2 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This live production will showcase a mix of classic ‘DWTS’ moments from the current season and brand-new routines choreographed exclusively for the stage. The upcoming tour features some of the show’s most beloved pros, including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Hailey Bills. Each performer brings their unique style and spark, from fiery Latin numbers to elegant ballroom pieces. Returning to lead the creative charge is Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore, known for her work on ‘La La Land’ and ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.’

Under Moore’s direction, the 2026 production will feature reimagined fan-favorite dances, new costumes, and a cinematic stage experience. For longtime fans, one of the most heartwarming parts of this tour is the reunion of married pros Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson. They will perform together for the full run for the first time in five years. The pair took time off to start their family, welcoming their first child in early 2023. Now, they’re bringing their son along for the ride, marking his first cross-country adventure.

“We took a moment to have a child and enjoy our off season,” Chmerkovskiy shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “But man, what a treat to be back on the road and to do it at a time when the show is in its peak again and experiencing this incredible renaissance with a whole new audience. I'm very excited to get out on the road.” Johnson added, “We get to show him [son] all of America and show him what mommy and daddy do for a living. It's, it's very special that we get to do this as a family.”

Tickets for ‘DWTS: Live!’ 2026 go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans eager for early access can register for a free Mirrorball Membership at DWTSTour.com, which unlocks a presale beginning Wednesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. The membership also includes access to exclusive VIP packages and premium seating options. So, dust off those dancing shoes and mark your calendars because America’s favorite ballroom spectacular is coming to a stage near you.