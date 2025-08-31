Contestant pitched a bold fix for dogs with anxiety — ‘Shark Tank’ passed, but she found success anyway

Kirsten Brand's pet ran away during fireworks — so she invented a unique product: Yes, headphones for dogs

Not all 'Shark Tank' contestants walk away from the ABC business program with a deal; some leave empty-handed, but they still don't give up and keep hustling to make their dreams come true. During an episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 13, a budding entrepreneur named Kirsten Brand pitched her company, Pawnix, which designs noise-canceling headphones especially for dogs, to the esteemed Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John. In the episode, Brand was seeking $150,000 in exchange for 10% of her company, Pawnix. Following her pitch, Brand didn't receive a single offer from the panel.

During her pitch, Brand, who was joined by her fur baby, Emma, said, "Now, Sharks, we love to celebrate, we love weddings, sporting events, New Year's Eve, and in America, we especially love the Fourth of July, and do you know how we love to celebrate these events. You guessed it with fireworks, but you know who doesn't love fireworks, Emma. They are not high on her favorite things at all. She, like millions of dogs around the world, is scared of thunderstorms and fireworks. So much so that in 2017, during a fireworks celebration in Michigan, she busted out of her confines and ran away. Luckily, I got her back, but others aren't so lucky."

Brand further added, "So I set out to find a solution, and what I found is that there's not one single solution that all dog owners can rely on. So, we invented Pawnix noise-canceling headphones for dogs. Each pair of Pawnix is made up of active and passive noise-canceling technology. Our system protects and counters the conditions our fur babies from the loud noises that also have the potential to damage their hearing. Pawnix is a necessity for dog owners, especially ones who have dogs that are scared of loud noises."

When asked about the cost of the product, Brand shared, "It is $199 direct to consumer on our e-commerce website, and landed, it's $108. We have a lot of room to bring down the costs and increase the margins." Soon after, Brand mentioned that her company did $105,000 in sales in just about a year. Then, the Sharks cut to the chase, with Herjavec being the first one to drop out due to the high costs. Following that, Greiner also dropped out for the same reasons. Furthermore, John and Cuban also refused to invest in Pawnix. At last, O'Leary also went out as the product didn't fit his portfolio.

During an email interview with Shark Tank Recap in February 2024, Brand shed light on her 'Shark Tank' experience and said, “Shark Tank has become more than just a TV show for us; it’s a source of encouragement to pursue our own dreams and ambitions." Speaking of her company's growth, Brand exclaimed, “Pawnix received a remarkable surge in sales. Building on this initial success, we’ve maintained steady growth momentum, strategically focusing on key seasons where pet-related purchases are particularly high.” As of right now, Pawnix is still thriving in the market.