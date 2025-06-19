This ‘American Idol’ contestant crossed the line with judges — and was silently cut from the show

Simon Cowell's 'American Idol' judging stint is best remembered for his harsh and often blunt remarks. However, there was an instance when a contestant crossed the line and ended up disrespecting Cowell. However, Makers did not take it lightly. They subtly removed the contestant from the competition, sending a clear message that disrespecting the judges can earn you an elimination ticket without any question.

(L-R) Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell speak onstage during FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian)

The contestant in discussion is Kira Scott, whose 'American Idol' audition didn't sit well with Cowell, per The Things. Reportedly, Scott appeared in two seasons of the show. Although her Season 2 audition never aired, she returned in Season 3 and faced mixed reactions from the judges. While Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson voted "yes," Cowell gave a firm "no." Still, he was outvoted, and Scott advanced to 'Hollywood Week.' During a later performance, Scott sang a heartbreak love song where the lyrics and her gaze were weirdly directed at Cowell. She stared and gestured toward him throughout, which also made for a humorous exchange.

Cowell asked playfully, "Kira, we never dated, did we?" to which Scott shot back, "No. You weren't that lucky." She further revealed, "I have a bone to pick with Simon. He dissed me in New York, so I have something to prove." When Cowell asked what he had said, Scott replied, "He told me I wouldn't make it past the first round and if I walked into a room, he wouldn't notice me. So therefore, I guess the rumors must be true. You must be gay then."

Not only that, Scott even repeatedly interrupted Jackson, making Cowell comment sarcastically, "You're very good at judging yourself." However, Abdul had enough of the rudness as she gave Scott the most scathing rebuke, saying, "I am shocked and blown away by your disrespect right now. I never expected that from you. I don't know where it came from. You are a girl who is really talented, who was winning us over, but I think destroyed your chances right now, because of the unbelievable, embarrassing rudeness.."

Abdul further expressed her disapproval of Scott’s behavior, saying, "I don't know what to say. I'm blown away. There's a fine line between an attitude that's fun and playful and then just being disrespectful for no reason." Despite the tension, Scott made it past the first cut. However, she wasn’t seen again, sparking speculation that she was quietly eliminated off-camera. However, this is not the only time when 'American Idol' witnessed a rude contestant, as during 'Hollywood Week' on 'American Idol,' Season 22 contestant Madai ChaKell sparked backlash for her attitude.

The then 22-year-old from Springfield, Massachusetts, interrupted her performance of Ariana Grande's 'Tattooed Heart,' turning to the pianist and saying, "Hold on, hey, can we start that over? I wasn't feeling that one. Sorry, y'all," as per Daily Mail. After her voice cracked during the second try, she pointed toward the musician and insisted, "Okay, we're going to do this a cappella because that's not flowing the way we practiced." Her a cappella performance received tepid applause, but judge Luke Bryan critiqued her bluntly, saying, "Is your voice okay?" to which Madai admitted, "Not to where I would like it."

After her controversial 'American Idol' performance, ChaKell voiced her frustration backstage, saying, "My pianist just completely flipped the script on what we had practiced." Reacting to Luke Bryan's criticism, she added sarcastically, "Then they tried to also play the card, 'Is your voice okay?' What do you think?" She continued, mocking the situation, "I was shaky and all [gargling noises] because look what y'all just did. Is your voice okay, Luke? I haven't heard you sing. Obviously I can sing."