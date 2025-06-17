‘American Idol’ finalist reveals people warned her not to audition for singing show: ‘It would ruin...’

This comes after Season 23 contestant Breanna Nix made her return to 'American Idol', this time sitting at the judges' table

Breanna Nix's decision to audition for 'American Idol' was a bold one as she went against the warnings of some of the closest people in her life who advised her not to appear on the ABC singing competition. On June 13, Nix took to her Instagram page and shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. In the videos shared, Nix revealed that she was told that "it would ruin so many things." Nix paid no heed to their suggestions and followed the god's guidance. For her audition, Nix sang 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' and she stunned the judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood with her performance.

At that point, Nix introduced herself as “just a stay-at-home mom,” and Underwood told her it’s the “most important job.” Nix, who shares a four-year-old son, Emerson, with her husband, Austin, recently answered several questions from the fans through her Instagram Stories. One fan asked Nix, “What is something that, during this stage of life you’re in, you want to pass down to your son?” As per Entertainment Now, in a video response, Nix said, “Specifically in this season that I have been in, I have had to walk almost, like, blinded if that makes any sense. Just a hundred percent in faith. There were a lot of people in my life that I looked up to over the years that told me not to go on ‘American Idol,’ that it would ruin so many things that I had going for me, and that that could not be from God, yada yada yada.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breanna Nix (@breannanixmusic)

Nix further added, “But I knew that God spoke to me, and I knew that God told me to go on ‘American Idol. And I’m so thankful and so happy that I obeyed his voice and I went. God has been with me through every part of the journey, even after ‘American Idol,’ before, the whole season in itself. And I think that’s the biggest thing I want (Emerson) to take away, or to pass down (to him), is just to obey the voice of God, and to trust him. To trust him fully, with his whole heart, even if he might be scared of the outcome that could be.”

Throughout her time on 'American Idol', Nix managed to win the hearts of millions of fans with her spectacular voice and deep faith, finishing in third place during the finale that took place on May 18, 2025. Following her successful stint on the show, Nix's music career got a big boost. Nix released her first single 'Higher' and she also made her Grand Ole debut earlier this month on June 5, where she earned two standing ovations.

Not long ago, Nix bagged the golden opportunity to collaborate with Brandon Lake on a song called 'Daddy's DNA' which is featured on the deluxe version of his album called 'King of Hearts' which dropped on June 13, 2025. Nix recently shared a series of photos and videos with Lake and discussed their collaboration in an Instagram post. “I still can’t believe it… from FaceTiming @brandonlake on American Idol to getting the chance to sing a duet with him on national television — and now being featured on his DELUXE ALBUM 😭🙏🏽🤯🤯," Nix wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breanna Nix (@breannanixmusic)

Nix continued, "This is something I’ve dreamed about for so long. To collaborate with someone I admire not just as an artist, but as a worshipper — it’s a dream I can finally say has come true. I’m beyond grateful. God’s faithfulness blows me away. Thank you, Brandon, for believing in me, and thank you, God, for opening doors no one else could. 🙌🏽💛 Go stream the duet now — it’s out on all platforms! Let’s run it up!! 🎶🔥."