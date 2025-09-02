‘AGT’ comic turns his audition into a laugh riot — and even Simon Cowell couldn’t keep a straight face

Jordan Conley had the whole arena of ‘AGT’ laughing hysterically with his jokes. Becoming a fan favorite right in the audition.

‘America’s Got Talent’ witnessed an act that was not only hilarious but also gripped the audience with funny dancing moves. Jordan Conley entered the stage in Season 17 and gave away flying kisses to the ladies sitting behind the judging panel, as well as Simon Cowell. The entrance itself proved the act's potential. As Conley performed a cliche dance on the stage, Cowell closed his eyes and looked away for a while, laughing. Meanwhile, even before Conley let any words out of his mouth, Terry Crews was heard saying, “I love this man already.”

“The crowd is going crazy for you,” a highly impressed Sofia Vergara told Conley. Replying to her, he said, “I paid them all to do that.” Vergara further asked if he was on ‘AGT’ to dance; however, to everyone's surprise, Conley replied that he was on the show to do stand-up comedy. With his next moves, he made Cowell laugh again. When the ‘Modern Family’ actress asked if comedy is what he did for a living, Conley said, “I would like to say yes, but also, ‘do you want your fries with more ketchup,’ you know what I mean.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Conley (@loljordancon1ey)

Talking about his future goal, Conley told the panel that he is trying to break the record of Kevin Hart, who performed in front of 73,000 people. “My goal is 73,001,” he said. “So I come from a very tough upbringing. I have a military family. My parents met in the Marine Corps, like that’s how my parents met,” Conley first told everyone, as he began his act. He then mentioned how his father always dreamt of having his oldest son in the military. However, Conley then mentioned, “I was like, Dad, it'll be so cool if you adopt somebody older than me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Conley (@loljordancon1ey)

“I am not that guy, I feel like if you are gonna go overseas, you need to be willing to take secrets to the grave. I am not that guy. Like if I go overseas, let's say I get captured, I become a prisoner of war. I'll tell him my secrets, your secrets, and Victoria's Secrets,” he said while posing like a fashion model. Conley then also mentioned if he is in a hostage situation and the opponent is trying to threaten him, “what’s it gonna take to get the secrets from you?” He told the audience, “Sir! A pen and paper. Just get the knives away. This is a celebration. You caught the right guy.” Talking about his mother, Conley said in his next joke that she would turn any kind of situation into a horror movie scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Conley (@loljordancon1ey)

Recalling the time he was playing video games and forgot to do the dishes, he said that his mother reminded him, and he lost the game. This got him angry. He asked his mother out of rage to do the dishes, “before you get in trouble.” Conley then made a heavy voice and told, “Who the h*ll do you think you are talking to?” were the last words he heard that night. Conley then also mentioned that once he heard that voice, his house had a power cut, his windows opened on their own, and he saw two little girls in school uniforms jumping rope, singing “one, two your mama’s coming for you.” According to Fandom, Conley earned four yeses from Cowell, Vergara, Heidi Klum, as well as Howie Mandel, advancing in the future rounds of ‘AGT’ Season 17. He was eliminated in the Semifinals.