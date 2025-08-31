An 8-year-old’s clever fix for stiff baseball gloves hit the ‘Shark Tank’ — and two sharks couldn’t resist

A family entered ‘Shark Tank’ with a simple invention that had a strong impact on the sports industry.

Accompanied by their father, Jon Batarse, 8-year-old Gavin Batarse, and his older sister, Morgan Batarse, appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ Season 15. Having an enthusiastic approach, Gavin already had tricks in mind to impress investors, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and the guest shark, Michael Rubin. As his father introduced him, Gavin made a little facial gesture that made the sharks laugh. This was also when the investors on the panel were told that Glove Wrap was “Gavin’s business.”

Asking $50,000 in exchange for 20% equity, Gavin mentioned, “Sharks, I love playing baseball, and I learned that the secret of catching a ball is by breaking into shape in your glove.” Jon then added, “Because when you buy a brand new glove, it's so stiff, rigid, and so hard to close.” Morgan then jumped into the introduction, stating, “So whether you play T-Ball or are in the pros, you have to break in your glove somehow, unless, like dropping your ball.”

Sharing some insights, Gavin told the sharks that baseball players are known to come up with household hacks in an attempt to break in their glove. However, some of such methods are really peculiar, including driving a car over it, “covering it in shaving cream and throwing it into the oven,” said Gavin. He also mentioned that he invented Glove Wrap to do the trick in an easy way. “Glove Wrap in the elastic band with the exact width, length, and thickness needed to break and shape your entire baseball glove while forming the perfect pocket,” Gavin mentioned.

Intrigued by the product, Mr. Wonderful asked for the sales figures. Gavin told him that they had sold over 1,000 units, making $19,000 in total revenue. The production cost was $3.99 each unit. The product was later sold for $10 in the wholesale market and retailed for $19.99. The business was already a hit in local stores. Meanwhile, Glove Wrap was also available on Amazon and its own website. Looking at the product, Corcoran stated, “I feel I have an identical band in my closet that I use all the time. So, I don't want to throw water on your product, but what is the difference?” Jon explained that the wrap had the exact dimensions of a baseball glove.

O’Leary soon dropped out. Joining him were Greiner and Corcoran. However, guest shark Rubin, who is the CEO of Fanatics, jumped in. He showed interest in investing in the product. However, he asked Cuban to join him. Interestingly, Cuban agreed. The two sharks offered the Batarses $50,000 for 22% equity. Without any counteroffers, Gavin quickly accepted the deal. According to Shark Tank Recap, when the deal was made, the brand had made just $19,000 in sales. However, within ten months, they earned over $200,000 in profit. Glove Wrap also expanded in stores across the US, getting its first purchase order from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Interestingly, Glove Wrap also became an official glove wrap of Major League Baseball, having the MLB batterman logo.