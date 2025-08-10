Entrepreneurs marry Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran in wild ‘Shark Tank’ pitch gone wrong

James Cass and Adrian Gonzalez brought a unique idea to ‘Shark Tank’ that was meant to bring two souls together.

If you are planning to get married soon, this ‘Shark Tank' should be on your checklist. James Cass and Adrian Gonzalez appeared on the acclaimed reality business show, pitching the Sharks one of the most unique ideas to date. The two entrepreneurs introduced the judges to a mobile marriage service, bringing your wedding to your doorstep with Wedding Wagon, on Season 6. Cass and Gonzalez were seeking $125,000 for 20% equity for their mobile marriage service. To impress the Sharks, the two delivered one of the most comical presentations in the show’s history. As they entered the show, they performed a mock wedding. The mock wedding was between Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran. The two Sharks, known to spar on the show, staged the wedding, according to Shark Tank Recap.

The wedding included full arrangements, flowers, a dollar-bill ring, and a veil. The contestants told the Sharks that by the time they appeared on the show, they had earned $243,000 in revenue. They added that they aimed to perform six to eight wedding ceremonies per day in the near future. Each service would cost customers $99 and up.

O’Leary asked whether Gonzalez and Cass planned to take the Wedding Wagon to other cities besides Las Vegas. The duo had initially started their business in Las Vegas. However, one detail quickly made a few judges on the ‘Shark Tank’ panel drop out of the pitch. Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner lost interest after the entrepreneurs revealed they had sold the company’s rights to other owners to operate in Las Vegas. Greiner also felt that the business could be run by anyone.

Robert Herjavec had a similar reaction, became frustrated, and ultimately dropped out of the pitch as well. The Shark did not believe that the entrepreneurs had actually sold their business to someone else. Only two Sharks remained, the duo who had just been ‘married’ on television. O’Leary and Corcoran agreed with the other Sharks’ reasoning and, unsurprisingly, exited the deal as well. For Mr. Wonderful, the whole business was very strange. Towards the end of the episode, Wedding Wagon had no offers in hand.

According to Shark Tank Blog, Gonzalez left the business in 2014. The outlet also reports that he became a marketing manager for several builders later in life. Gonzalez soon relocated to Tennessee and went on to open a taco truck. The company, Wedding Wagon, was still operating in 2023. According to Shark Tank Blog, Wedding Wagon was generating an annual revenue of $2 million.