'Shark Tank’: Glove Wrap makes it big with soaring sales and endorsement from a major sport

Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban and guest shark Michael Rubin invested $50,000 in exchange for a 22% stake in Glove Wrap

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Glove Wrap, created by father-son duo Jon and Gavin Batarse, has become the talk of the town since their appearance on 'Shark Tank' Season 15. This innovative product makes it easy for players to break in their baseball and softball gloves. The process, once more stressful than efficient for players, has become significantly simpler. The Batarse family presented their idea to the Sharks. A deal was struck with Mark Cuban and guest shark Michael Rubin, who invested $50,000 in exchange for a 22% stake in the company. Since the episode aired, Glove Wrap has seen a dramatic increase in both sales and exposure.

The product offers an elastic band molded into the shape and size of a glove. The user places a baseball inside the glove, wraps it with Glove Wrap, and lets it work its magic, effortlessly breaking in the glove and shaping the perfect pocket. This simple approach has appealed to both professional and amateur players. One of the standout moments for Glove Wrap occurred when Gavin showcased his product to players from major league teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels. These endorsements have been instrumental in spreading the word about Glove Wrap and are expected to lead to increased sales and greater recognition within the sports community

In addition to the endorsements, the company has also diversified its sales channels. Today, Glove Wrap is available on Amazon, its official website, and at various sporting goods stores. Additionally, it is in discussions with Big 5 Sporting Goods to have the product next to baseball gloves. To date, over 1,000 Glove Wraps have been sold, generating approximately $19,000 in lifetime sales since its release at $19.99 per unit. The product continues to gain popularity as more players learn how effective it is, with the recent exposure from 'Shark Tank' undoubtedly contributing to its success. As Glove Wrap starts to gain momentum in the market, it seems that the product is primed for more growth to come. From a straightforward and effective solution for breaking in gloves to MLB endorsements and expanded retail availability, Glove Wrap is well-positioned to establish itself in the sports equipment marketplace. Look for further development as the Batarse family continues to push forward with its entrepreneurial venture.

Gavin Batarse launched the 'Catching Up With Gavin' segment after 'Shark Tank' success

Since appearing on 'Shark Tank', Gavin Batarse has created a segment called 'Catching Up With Gavin.' This series features videos with professional baseball players, where he demonstrates his product, Glove Wrap, and shares insights on baseball and glove care.

The charismatic personality and pure enthusiasm of Gavin make these videos highly popular on social media, especially Instagram, as he connects with both fans and athletes. This has been a great way for him not only to promote his product but also to establish connections in the baseball community. His efforts have helped maintain momentum for his brand following the show and have fostered connections with MLB players.

Glove Wrap has achieved lifetime sales of over $19,000 since 2022

Since its launch in 2022, Glove Wrap has achieved lifetime sales exceeding $19,000. This revenue reflects the success of the product, designed to help baseball and softball players break in their gloves more effectively. The success of Glove Wrap can be attributed to the uniqueness of its design and Gavin Batarse's effective promotion of the product on 'Shark Tank.' Since his appearance on the show, Glove Wrap has experienced a significant increase in publicity, leading to a rise in sales among both youth players and professionals.

Gavin reported that over 1,000 units of Glove Wrap have been sold. The estimated production cost per wrap is around $3, with a retail price of $19.99 and a wholesale price of $10. Low cost of manufacture and competitive pricing have contributed to its rising popularity within the baseball community.

The market for Glove Wrap can be estimated as quite large, considering that it includes millions of young athletes and even professional players seeking effective solutions to ease the glove break-in process. Given Gavin's role in the promotion through social media and collaborations with MLB players, the company is poised for continuous growth in sales and increased recognition in the sports equipment market.

What is Glove Wrap’s net worth now?

As of March 2024, Glove Wrap is valued at approximately $100,000. A net worth of $100,000 indicates that Glove Wrap has established a solid foundation since its launch in 2022, particularly following the visibility gained from its appearance on Shark Tank.

However, annual revenue figures have not been disclosed. While Glove Wrap has reportedly generated over $19,000 in lifetime sales, the exact current figure remains unclear. Without this information, it is difficult to assess how the company has performed over the year.

