Mark Cuban goes nuts for this healthy butter spread on ‘Shark Tank’ — convinces other Sharks to invest too

Mark Cuban loved Nuts 'N More's healthy nut butter on ‘Shark Tank' so much, you'll want it in your kitchen too

Neil Cameron, Dennis Iannotti, and Peter Ferreira began their journey on ‘Shark Tank’ with their product Nuts 'N More. It is a nut butter spread, which is apparently creamier than other similar products available in the market. Nuts 'N More is known for its peanut butter and almond butter in both plain and chocolate varieties, but it also offers seasonal flavors like pumpkin spice peanut butter, according to Shark Tank Blog.

The contestants appeared in season four of the highly acclaimed business reality show, seeking $250,000 for 20% equity. According to Shark Tank Recap, the product was also rich in omega and fiber from added flaxseed. Talking about the numbers, the company had made $100,000 in sales the year they had appeared on the show, and they also had a purchase order from a large distributor. That is why the founders needed a big investment to fulfil the demand. The three entrepreneurs were even planning to cut their production costs by making larger batches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuts 'N More® l The Original High Protein Nut Butters (@nutsnmore)

Daymond John thought that the $1.25 million valuation was too much. In response, Cameron stated that the company had sold $100,000 worth of product within the past five months. Still, John backed out of making any investment in the company. Soon after, Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary also backed out. Now, it was just Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec remaining on the panel who had not stated their decision yet. However, to the surprise of the contestants, Cuban offered $250,000 for 35% equity. The former Shark on the business show also asked Herjavec to split the deal with him. Although it all sounded very exciting at first, Cuban’s deal came with some contingencies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yes! Apples® (@yesapples)

Only $75,000 of the investment would be given upfront. Shark Tank Recap also noted that the remainder amount would be allocated as purchase orders, until the business was able to finance its own. On the show, the founders came forth with their counteroffer, asking for 30% equity instead of 35%. However, Mark was firm with 35% equity as Herjavec had joined him in the deal. The company had no choice but to accept the offer. According to Food Republic, after ‘Shark Tank,’ Nuts 'N More expanded even more quickly and became a very successful business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Cuban Companies (@markcubancompanies)

The outlet reported that the company’s sales reached $1 million in just seven months after appearing on ‘Shark Tank.’ Big firms such as GNC, Whole Foods, and Vitamin Shoppe started distributing their products in stores across the nation. Two years after ‘Shark Tank,’ Nuts 'N More did a sale of $6 million. In 2018, Cuban and Iannotti took Nuts 'N More on QVC, where their stock sold out in just minutes. They also made an appearance on shows such as ‘The View,’ which again turned out to be extremely successful for the company, helping it reach $30 million in sales. It steadily earned around $6 million in sales every year from 2015 to 2021.