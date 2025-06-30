Simon Cowell couldn't believe his eyes as 'AGT' contestants smash coconuts but with a dangerous twist

"That is by far the craziest thing I've seen ever," Howie Mandel shared.

Over the years, the 'America's Got Talent' judges have witnessed many scary acts, but some of these acts have left them gasping in fear. During an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 which was released in June 2019, an Indian group called Bir Khalsa stunned the esteemed judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel with their jaw-dropping stunts. During their act, one member of the group named Jagdeep Singh lay down on the floor with coconuts and watermelons placed all around him. Soon after, Kawaljeet Singh, another member of the group, began smashing all the melons and watermelons with a hammer meanwhile being blindfolded.

Luckily, the group managed to finish their act without any injuries. While watching the dangerous act, Mandel was seen yelling, "Oh, god. Oh, no, no, no, no." On the other hand, Hough quipped, "I'm now terrified." As Kawaljeet started smashing the melons and watermelons, Cowell could barely watch it, and at one point, he even covered his eyes with both of his hands. Following their act, Bir Khalsa received a standing ovation from the judging panel. Eventually, the group received four yeses from the judges, and they advanced to the next round of the NBC talent competition.

Once the episode dropped, many fans of the show shared their thoughts on Bir Khalsa's dangerous act. One social media user wrote, "For the first time in the history of this show, a danger act actually had me tense." Followed by a second user who penned, "This danger act from India will scare you with a Smash!" Another netizen went on to say, "Speechless !! When you trust the ability of your colleague, stretch out and sleep on the comfort side. Honestly, that act deserves an atomic buzzer!!!" One 'AGT' fan commented, "The most insane and awesome performance yet at AGT 2019!" Another user chimed in, "I'm shaking, scared, and laughing at the same time while watching this."

Throughout their time on 'America's Got Talent', Bir Khalsa delivered some spectacular performances but they ended up getting eliminated in the Quarterfinals. Later on down the line, Bir Khalsa returned for 'America's Got Talent: All Stars' in 2023. For a segment of their audition, one blindfolded member of the four-person group took a sword and sliced coconuts that were placed on another person's neck. For their final trick, the blindfolded man chopped an apple that was between the heads of two partners with a chainsaw.

As per USA Today, the show's host, Terry Crews, seemed a bit anxious, and he went on to say, "I can't take it." At one point, Mandel nervously clutched his head and said, "I can't watch." The whole act was nearly unwatchable for Cowell, and he was seen covering his eyes. When Mandel was asked to give feedback on the group's performance, he shared, "That is by far the craziest thing I've ever seen." Heidi Klum echoed the same sentiments by saying, "It was exhausting to watch! You guys are insanely crazy, and it was wow – it was so entertaining. It was so good. I could not look away."