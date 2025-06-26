9-year-old ‘AGT’ contestant does what most adults can’t — with an original rap that stunned Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell had that look again when King Moore brought 'AGT' house down with his terrific rap performance

The young kids are leaving no stone unturned to impress the 'America's Got Talent' judges. During an episode of 'AGT' Season 20 which was released on June 24, a 9-year-old young rapper named King Moore hit the stage of the NBC talent competition and he captivated the esteemed judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Mel B by singing an original rap song titled 'Game Time.' Before his audition, Moore revealed that he had written the lyrics to the song when he was five and a half years old. Following his spectacular performance, Moore received a standing ovation from the judges as well as the studio audience.

As per Billboard, when Mel was asked to offer her feedback on Moore's performance, the former Spice Girls member quipped, "King, King, you're amazing. Absolutely amazing. You have so much swag and rhythm, and confidence. Brilliant. Brilliant." On the other hand, Vergara also couldn't stop gushing over the pint-sized performer and went on to say, "You seem like a star already, like you've done this a million times."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

While sharing his thoughts on Moore's performance, Cowell enthused, "You're naturally good and it's rare to find someone who can write their own material, that confidence to own the stage. So many well-known people are going to ask you to kind of guest on their records because you're so brilliant." At last, Mandel told Moore, "So I want to start off the voting with your first yes." Eventually, Moore received four yeses from the judging panel, and he advanced to the next round of the hit talent series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Once the episode dropped, the fans of the show also raved over Moore's singing skills. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "He is very brilliant and absolutely fanbloodytastic! I loved it when his dad leaped up with delight and pride!" Followed by a second user who penned, "He's a star, and looking at his dad jumping and hugging his wife in joy, awesome." Another netizen chimed in, "This King has more confidence and talent in his pinkie finger then I can ever imagine having in my entire body!!! Congrats to him!" A user went on to say, "I couldn't believe that he just made the audience stand and dance along to his original rap song!!!!! I also love how King persevered on AGT and how his commitment made him get four yesses from the judges!!!!!! Way to go, King!!!!!!!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent Auditions (@agtauditions)

Elsewhere in the episode, Cowell asked Moore, "What's the big dream?" to which he replied, "So, I want to have my own TV show, and I want to tour around the world, and I want to star in movies." Shortly afterward, Cowell questioned the young rapper, "And what would you do with the million dollars if you win?" In his response, Moore said, "I will take my family on a cruise because they have rollercoasters and my brother loves rollercoasters and free ice cream and you can go in the jacuzzi while eating ice cream." At that point in time, Cowell shared, "Jacuzzis and ice cream. You have big dreams."