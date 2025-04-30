Incredible teen ballerina with no arms stuns the judges on 'AGT: All-Stars': 'You have this...'

"When you were performing in here, it was like complete silence because we were mesmerized," Simon Cowell told Vitoria Bueno.

A teen ballerina with no arms stunned the 'AGT: All-Stars' judge Simon Cowell. During a January 2023 episode of the 'AGT' spin-off, Vitoria Bueno, an 18-year-old dancer hailing from Brazil, performed a beautiful routine set to 'You Say' by Lauren Daigle and left the esteemed judges astonished. Throughout her entire performance, Bueno was seen twirling and leaping across the stage in a tutu. Following her performance, Bueno received a standing ovation from the judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Cowell. When Cowell was asked to share his feedback on Bueno's performance, he went on to say, "Victoria, first of all, I believe the sign of a star is someone who perseveres and then, when they’re on stage, lights up the stage, and you have both of those things."

As per USA Today, Cowell further elaborated, "You have this glow about you, and when you were performing in here, it was like complete silence because we were mesmerized, and I think the whole of Brazil and now the whole of America is going to be rooting for you. You are an All-Star." Soon after, Klum chimed in, "I'm so happy that you came all this way that we here in America get to see you. You are beautiful, and you know you have so much poise, so much elegance. When you danced, it was so beautiful to watch, and thank you for that."

At last, Mandel praised Bueno's technique by saying, "You know I don't know anything technical about dancing, but I know one point: not having arms makes it much harder to balance, and we didn’t even see a second of faltering. It’s amazing the amount of strength and elegance that you put in. You just made it really hard for the super fans; they can only choose one act tonight, and I wish you the best of luck."

Earlier in the episode, Bueno shared, "I am here to prove that everyone can strive for their dreams." After her spectacular audition, Bueno took to her Instagram page and expressed her gratitude to the NBC talent show. "What an incredible day!!! Watching my presentation on AGT makes me think of all the times watching other incredible talent and wondering if I would ever step on the same stage... Thanks to all of you who cheer and vibe with me, your affection makes me believe every day!" Bueno wrote in the caption of the post, translated from Portuguese.

For those of you who are unaware, let us share with you that Bueno previously competed in Germany's Das Supertalent in 2021. At that point in time, she finished in second place. While having a chat with NBC, Bueno revealed how the show changed her life for the better. Then, Bueno shared, "I always liked to watch Got Talent videos, so I decided to try out and see what happens. The show changed my life a lot. I was able to believe in my potential. When I found out that I was invited to America's Got Talent: All-Stars, I became super happy to be participating in the greatest show in the world."