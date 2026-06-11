'Sweet Magnolias': Do Erik and Helen get married? Here's where the Magnolias stand after Season 5 finale

Season 5 of 'Sweet Magnolias' saw one couple walking down the aisle, while another was devastated by a house fire and eventually split up.

This story contains spoilers for 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 5.

Season 5 of Netflix's popular series 'Sweet Magnolias' premiered yesterday, with all the episodes dropping simultaneously. By the end of the final episode, a lot had come to pass in the lives of the three best friends from Serenity. One of them struggled with marital issues while another tied the knot. The other remarkable moments involved a serious house fire, long-drawn wedding plans that were, at one point, in jeopardy, and a relationship trying to survive against one obstacle after another. All in all, the fifth season of 'Sweet Magnolias' was quite eventful.

Erik and Helen's long-awaited wedding has been a primary arc of the fifth installment of the Netflix series. The show spent considerable narrative time establishing the grand scope of the impending wedding, from Helen's bachelorette party in Savannah to the hunt for the perfect wedding dress. However, amidst all the happy preparations, Helen and Erik eventually discovered that they had different expectations from the wedding itself. This was in response to Erik's persistent attempts to tone down Helen's designs to the point that Helen ultimately postponed the ceremony so the two of them could be on the same page and "reach the same goal." Erik subsequently confessed to trying to please his parents above everything else and being affected by their dislike of his late first wife.

A still from 'Sweet Magnolias' season 5 (Image Source: Netflix)

The sixth episode featured a heartfelt moment when Erik explained his position to Helen, stating, "I just let past fear and pain focus me on removing every potential bump in that road, and I lost sight of where that road leads: Our wedding. Our marriage. Our future." He also mentioned that he didn't realize the rigors of the 'Whitley Way' until his niece Jessica showed up in Serenity. Erik and Helen finally tied the knot and agreed to foster teenage children. On the other hand, Dana Sue is evaluating the wreckage of both her home and marriage. Throughout the season, Ronnie was seen preoccupied with his Bike Barn and hiding things from his wife. Coincidentally, a devastating house fire broke out after he moved extra bikes to their garage. By the time the finale episode rolled in, Dana Sue informed Ronnie that the two of them needed a break.

A still from 'Sweet Magnolias' season 5 (Image Source: Netflix)

Dana Sue also clarified, "We have been glossing over rough spots since before we even separated. and if we are gonna build a true marriage, that has a chance of lasting, then we need to take it down to the studs." She eventually decided to move into another apartment while reconsidering her relationship with Ronnie. Elsewhere, Maddie had her moment of "vengeance" when she turned down her former boss's offer to work with him in New York City. She is said to be pitching a novella and to be building her network through her bookshop in Serenity. Meanwhile, Isaac's boyfriend, Michael, finally decided to relocate to Serenity. All episodes of 'Sweet Magnolias' are exclusively available on Netflix.