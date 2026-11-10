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What is port wine stain? ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 viewers have one question after reunion episode

Cam’s dad appeared on the show when he met Aneha and later returned for the reunion
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still of Cam on 'Love Is Blind'; Cam's dad (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Cam on 'Love Is Blind'; Cam's dad (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

The recently concluded ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 11 reunion brought viewers up to date on the cast members’ current relationship statuses. One of the biggest talking points was Cam and Aneha’s split. Cam’s father, Craig Halloran, was also in attendance. Viewers had earlier seen him during the previous episodes of the social experiment when Aneha was introduced to Cam's parents. His skin condition caught the attention of viewers and sparked a discussion online. A Reddit page titled “LoveIsBlindNetflix,” discussed, "What’s the skin condition of Cam’s dad?" and several netizens shared their comments.

What’s the skin condition of Cam‘s dad? (Love is Blind S11E9)
by u/PreviousEconomy4861 in LoveIsBlindNetflix

A Reddit user @Leading-Duck9218 wrote, “Looks like maybe NF. My daughter was just diagnosed with NF1.” Another individual, PennyLane2121, commented, “It’s port-wine-stain a vascular birthmark. I hope it’s not painful.” 745Walt, wrote, “It looks like a particularly aggressive port-wine stain birthmark. My brother has one, luckily on the back of his neck and not his face.” Similarly, another person, Jessica Laurene, agreed, “It looks like he has a Port Wine Stain or Nevus Flammeus.”

Craig Halloran appears to have a port wine stain, which is a permanent birthmark that typically appears on the face, as per the Cleveland Clinic. It is caused by abnormally formed capillaries beneath the skin. This results in a reddish-purple mark that is visible on the skin’s surface and may have a distinct texture. Along with Cam’s dad, viewers also saw his mom, Linda, a hairstylist. The ‘Love Is Blind’ star’s mom runs a hair salon, Hair Innovations, in Shrewsbury.

As for Cam and Aneha, after she refused to get married at the altar, they decided to date. However, things didn’t turn out the way they'd hoped and they are no longer together. To learn more, fans can now stream Season 11 of the social experiment on Netflix, along with the reunion.

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