Idris Elba sets record straight on rumors of him playing James Bond: 'For a Black...'

The upcoming 'Bond' movie will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, while acclaimed casting director Nina Gold joined the project last year.

The search for the new James Bond, also known as Agent 007, continues with full steam! Beginning with Sean Connery in the 1960s, the iconic British spy character has been portrayed by a host of talented leading men, the most recent among them being Daniel Craig. Among the many names linked to the part, veteran actor Idris Elba has long been the subject of persistent rumors suggesting he could become the next Bond. It has also been reported that the 53-year-old actor was tipped to play Bond following Craig's exit from the franchise in 2021. However, Elba has recently shunned all such rumors and officially confirmed that he's not going to be the next Bond.

Elba has a knack for playing heroic characters and was recently seen in 'Masters of the Universe' opposite Nicholas Galitzine. Speaking in a new cover interview with British GQ, Elba clarified that the rumors were "never legit." He further explained, "I’ve always felt that it’s not a realistic thing. James Bond was written how he was for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And (audiences) won’t (all) go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That’s not what they like in their culture. Period."

Nevertheless, Elba also remarked that he didn't necessarily think the Bond character must stray from its roots to remain relevant in the present day. He mentioned, "Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let’s not try to make it woke. I think you’ve got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don’t try and answer the world’s taste. Just be Bond." On the other hand, the rumor mill surrounding the next Bond movie is working overtime in the present. It was reported earlier that auditions for the next Bond movie have officially started, though confirmation of the identity of the next actor to play Bond has yet to be made.

A still of actor Tom Francis at the Olivier Awards ceremony (Image Source: Getty Images for SOLT | Jeff Spicer)

Famous casting director Nina Gold, known for her work on 'The Crown' and 'Game of Thrones,' took control of the franchise last year and has since been leading the initiative on behalf of Amazon MGM Studios. According to a Variety report, 'Dune' filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has been roped in to helm the upcoming 'Bond' movie, and he and the studio are looking for a young actor to portray the spy. 26-year-old British actor Tom Francis, who rose to acclaim after earning an Olivier award for his performance opposite Nicole Scherzinger in the stage musical 'Sunset Boulevard,' is reported to have already auditioned.