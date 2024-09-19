Was Aaron Hernandez gay? Speculation that outing may have led disgraced NFL star to take drastic step

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers an intimate exploration of disgraced athlete's personal life

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the airing of FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' disgraced athlete Aaron Hernandez is once again grabbing headlines with chatter around his sexuality intensifying. As shown in Episode 1 of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' the athlete had a difficult home life with a domineering father and a cheating mother, as well as the added pressure to become a great sportsman.

In the episode, Hernandez's sexuality was also discussed, as he was shown indulging in sexual activities with one of his teammates. Hernandez was shown to be paranoid, fearing that his secret would be revealed and harm his career. There have been many theories on Hernandez's sexual orientation in real life as well which were further fueled by one of his cellmates.

What did Aaron Hernandez's prison cellmate reveal?

Kyle Kennedy claims to have been Hernandez's jail lover (YouTube/@cbsboston)

Kyle Kennedy, a former convict who claims to have been Hernandez's jail alleged lover, discusses their intimate connection in the REELZ special 'Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All'. Kennedy considers Hernandez the most faithful person he's ever encountered. They spent practically all of their time together while inside, as per People.

Kennedy reflects on their relationship, noting that they would cook, get high, and listen to music when they didn't want to be around other people. He also states that they often penned messages to one another throughout the day. Kennedy also stated that he referred to Hernandez as his 'right-hand man' and expressed tremendous regret over his loss. Kennedy also alleges that in jail, the two reportedly sold and consumed narcotics on a daily basis.

Did Aaron Hernandez kill himself because of his sexuality?

Aaron Hernandez sheds light on his sexuality in his book 'Unnecessary Roughness' (@gettyimages)

Hernandez was outed on 'The Kirk & Callahan Show', a radio show, only days after being acquitted in his double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. The host insulted him and mocked his sexual orientation. In his book 'Unnecessary Roughness’, Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, sheds light on his sexuality, revealing that Hernandez burst into tears two days before his death and admitted to having gay encounters, as per The Chronicle.

Hernandez's lawyer in the double murder case, George Leontire, said in a documentary that Hernandez battled with his attraction to males and experienced self-hatred as a result of social pressures. Not only that but according to The Chronicle, Hernandez had written suicide letters to Baez and his girlfriend Shayanna Jenkins, requesting that they share his story, as well as to his jail boyfriend, Kyle Kennedy.

Who was Aaron Hernandez's girlfriend?

Aaron Hernandez and Shayanna Jenkins first met at elementary school in Connecticut (YouTube/@abcnews)

Hernandez had known Shayanna Jenkins since elementary school in Connecticut, and their relationship restarted when Hernandez rose to NFL prominence with a $40 million contract from the New England Patriots, according to sources. The couple was overjoyed to learn they were expecting a child in 2012, and they were engaged before their daughter, Avielle, was born. Their wedding was intended to take place in 2014; however, it never transpired due to Odin Llyod's murder.

Jenkins, says in the preface to the book 'Unnecessary Roughness' that she accepts the notion that Hernandez was secretly homosexual, despite the fact that he never addressed his sexuality with her prior to his death, according to the Boston Herald. She also claims that, despite speculation, she witnessed no indicators of his being homosexual throughout the course of their relationship.

