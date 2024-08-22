Who was Odin Lloyd? 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' sheds light on footballer killed by NFL star

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers a gripping exploration of the fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez from the glory

LOS ANGELES, CAIFORNIA: The tragic murder case of football player Odin Lloyd will be the central focus of FX's upcoming limited series, 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez,' which narrates how a talented future swings from blazing bright into oblivion.

The creative brainchild of Ryan Murphy, 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' chronicles the horrible murder of Odin, a 27 year old athlete who was killed by a fellow athlete, sending shockwaves across the country. The first two episodes of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' will be released on Saturday, September 17, and the remaining episodes will be aired on weekly basis thereafter.

Was Odin Lloyd a football player?

A screengrab from the trailer of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Odin Leonardo John Lloyd was born in Saint Croix, US Virgin Islands, on November 14, 1985, and relocated to Dorchester, Massachusetts, during his childhood, according to All That's Interesting. Growing up in a difficult environment, Lloyd regarded football as the route to success. Despite occasional distractions from personal matters, he rose to prominence as a linebacker at the John D O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science.

Despite facing two dropped court cases in 2008 and 2010, and having to leave Delaware State University due to financial aid concerns, Lloyd went on to work for a power company in Massachusetts before relocating to Connecticut. Allegedly, there, he met and started a relationship with Shaneah Jenkins, who becomes an important part of his life.

Who killed Odin Llyod?

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' explores the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

Aaron Hernandez, a player of New England Patriots, murdered Lloyd. The two men met at a Jenkins family event as Aaron was engaged to Shaneah's sister and quickly became acquainted. However, things took a dark turn on June 17, 2013, when Odin was reportedly murdered by Hernandez. Apparently, Hernandez, Ernest Wallace, and Carlos Ortiz picked up Lloyd from his Dorchester home and took him to an industrial park near Hernandez's house in North Attleborough as per Sevens Legal Criminal Lawyers.

According to news reports, five casings from a .45-caliber gun were found near Odin Lloyd's body, which had five gunshot wounds to his back and side. Apparently, prosecutors never adequately articulated Hernandez's reason for murdering Lloyd but they painted Hernandez as a volatile guy who, despite his fortune, and bright NFL career, was frequently enraged. As per reports, two nights before Lloyd's murder, Hernandez became upset at a Boston bar when Lloyd mingled with others. Hernandez apparently departed and returned with a firearm, which he used to murder Lloyd two days later.

Where is Aaron Hernandez these days?

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' offers a glimpse into the turblent personal life of star athlete (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

The murder case quickly became the talk of the town prompting Patriots to release Hernandez upon his arrest. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 and given a life sentence without the possibility of re in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

Later, Hernandez was acquitted of two murders that occurred before Lloyd's killing but was convicted for Lloyd's murder, resulting in a life sentence without parole, as per Distractify. Shortly after the verdict, Hernandez committed suicide in his maximum-security prison cell.

How to stream 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' will make its debut on September 17 (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

You have a variety of alternatives to choose from if you want to watch 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' on FX.

FX is available on YouTube TV for $72.99 a month, including a free trial. With any Hulu package, which begins at $7.99 per month, Hulu offers FX. Hulu also provides a free trial for both new and qualified recurring users.

On the other hand, FX is available for purchase or rental on Amazon Prime Video. Although FXNOW is free, you must have a subscription to a cable or satellite television service in order to use it.

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' trailer