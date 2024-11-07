Where is Odin Lloyd's mother now? 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 9 goes to court

FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' Episode 9 sheds light on the murder trial of Odin Lloyd

Contains spoilers for 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Since the premiere of FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez', the sports drama has been grabbing major headlines, thanks to its in-depth exploration of the rise and fall of NFL's star player Aaron Hernandez (Josh Rivera). Episode 9 focuses on Aaron's trial as authorities apprehend him for the murder of 27-year-old football player Odin Lloyd.

Despite the conflict surrounding Shayanna Jenkins' (Jaylen Barron) loyalties, the episode also drew viewers to Ursula Ward, Odin's mother. She is shown taking a stand during the trial, expressing her grief at the loss of her beloved son. However, did you know that in real life, Ursula took a stance while being told not to cry?

Did Ursula Ward testify in the court?

Ursula Ward expressed her emotions during the murder trial of Odin Llyod(YouTube/@bostonharald)

While the show depicts Ursula taking the stand and conveying her emotions through powerful remarks, which are somewhat dramatized, the real Ursula maintained remarkable composure during her testimony about her son. It was Judge Susan Garsh who instructed Ursula to control her emotions. Exhibiting remarkable strength, Ursula calmly recognized two images of Odin—one taken after his death and one from his life, as per CNN. According to reports, the defense objected to displaying the postmortem photo, claiming it was superfluous, but Judge Garsh accepted it with conditions.

Ursula's testimony reportedly highlighted Odin's deep devotion to his career and family. She also displayed perseverance by reliving her final memories of him without breaking down. Not only that but after Aaron was found guilty of first-degree murder, Ursula issued a heartfelt, heartbreaking speech professing forgiveness toward those responsible for her son's killing and even urging others to forgive as well, according to Boston.

What is Ursula Ward doing these days?

Josh Andrés Rivera in a still from 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)

More than ten years after Odin's death, Ursula continues to share his story, keeping his memory alive in an interview in an interview with NBC Boston. Ward remembers Odin as a joyous spirit with a brilliant grin, recalling his loving final words and emphasizing the significance of showing affection to family members.

Ursula also claimed that she finds peace in her family, community service, and faith, visiting Odin's grave practically every day and feeding the needy in his memory. She stated that her family will be throwing a picnic to commemorate the 10-year milestone.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' trailer