'All Her Fault' Season 1 complete soundtrack: Here's every song that set the tone for the thrilling drama

Peacock's new series, 'All Her Fault', narrates the tale of a mother looking for her kidnapped son

Peacock’s new series 'All Her Fault' just dropped, and fans can't stop talking about it. For the unversed, 'All Her Fault' is a thriller series based on Andrea Mara's novel of the same name. The storyline of the show revolves around a mother, Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook), who's looking for her kidnapped son, Milo Irvine (played by Duke McCloud). Along the journey, Marissa finds out some dark secrets about the people in her life. The limited series, which premiered on Peacock on November 6, is packed with striking visuals, tense moments, and some great songs to elevate the viewing experience for the audience.

Popular composer Jeff Beal, well-known for his works on projects like 'House of Cards', 'Rome', 'Pollock', and 'Raymond & Ray', is the person behind the original score of 'All Her Fault' Season 1. Songs featured in the first season of Megan Gallagher's thriller series include 'Home' by Phillip Phillips, 'Happy Together' by Weezer, 'Tender' by Blur, 'A Single Thing' by Robin Loxley, and 'Cross Bones Style' by Cat Power.

With his musical contribution to the series, Beal, who is also a jazz instrumentalist, has managed to capture the roller coaster of emotions Marissa felt throughout the journey of finding her son. Beal created several tracks for the new series 'All Her Fault', like 'Milo's Theme', 'Where Is My Son?', 'You're Human', 'All Her Fault', 'A Mother's Guilt', 'Carrie and Milo', 'Peter and Brian', 'Caught On Tape', 'The Motel', 'Jenny and Marissa', 'I Have Your Son', 'A Bit Shady', 'Sam', 'Dreams Deferred', 'Press Conference', 'Undertow', 'Into The Sea', 'Moment of Clarity', 'Reunion', and 'What Could Have Been'.

Other songs heard in 'All Her Fault' Season 1 include 'Retribution', 'Ransom Money', 'I'm Carrie', 'Sibling Rivalry', 'St. Marks Flashback', 'Carrie Arrives', 'Late Night Shopping', 'Peter and Marissa', 'Far From Heaven', 'Josie Imagines The Future', 'What Do We Know about Carrie?', 'Detective Alcaras', 'Flashback', 'Questioning The Parents', 'The Billboard', and 'Josie Goes Home'. In case you're wondering, the original soundtrack consists of 37 songs with a time duration of 1 hour and 37 minutes. All the songs featured in the series 'All Her Fault' are available on major music streaming platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music, among many others.